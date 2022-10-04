Lahontan Community Foundation celebrates 20 years, reaches $2M milestone

TRUCKEE, Calif. — The Lahontan Community Foundation is celebrating 20 years of giving back to the Truckee/North Lake Tahoe region and announced Monday they have reached the $2 million milestone in giving.

Working under the Parasol Tahoe Community Foundation, the LCF this year touched the lives of youth throughout our region by providing summer camp for cancer patients, 230 underserved youth enjoyed an outdoor based camp to prevent harmful behaviors, 100 low-income middle-schoolers had five weeks of academic help, the boys and girls club served 75 summer campers per day, and special needs young adults had equestrian therapy thanks to the generosity of Lahontan members.

The LCF awarded more than $230,000 in grants this year alone. Specifically $30,000 in grants to Sierra Community House, $20,000 to Sierra Senior Services for food security, $10,000 to the Tahoe School of Music, $30,000 to the boys and girls club, and $15,000 to the Humane Society for animal welfare services, to name a few of the 26 nonprofits that benefited.

Since its inception, the LCF has maintained that being a good neighbor to the community is paramount. COVID put a strain on the region, and the LCF nearly doubled its grant-giving this year to help local non-profits provide much-needed services.

LCF Board Chair Suzanne Smith said, “Our work has grown from a small group of civic-minded people 20 years ago who started our foundation, to a community-wide spirit of neighbors working together to protect, enhance and support our region’s people and environs.”