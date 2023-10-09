Lahontan Community Foundation raises $150k for local non-profits

TRUCKEE, Calif. – Thanks to an outpouring of support from more than 30 local businesses, restaurants and service providers, the Lahontan Community Foundation’s largest fundraiser, the Community Cup, recently raised nearly $150,000. The partnership between local business owners and the LCF signifies the symbiotic relationship of neighbors and businesses working together to support those in need.

The 21st Annual LCF Community Cup fundraiser features a two-day event allowing the Lahontan membership to come together to raise money that will be granted to nonprofits serving the Truckee and North Lake Tahoe region. The local partners who helped make the fundraiser a huge success and donated this year include:

Blue Zone Sports

Buoy and Trap Seafood

Burger Me

Como Truckee

Cooking Gallery

Cottonwood Restaurant and Bar

Coyote Moon Golf Course

Dorinda’s Chocolates

Gar Wood’s Grill and Pier

High Altitude Fitness

Hudson Grace

Jax at the Tracks

JLs Smokehouse

Lahontan Golf Club

Lahontan Realty

Martis Camp Club

Matt Gelso Real Estate

Moody’s Bistro, Bar and Beats

Mountain Hardware and Sports

Mountain Home Center

Mountain Valley Meats

Ravn Whitington, Partner at Porter Simon Law Firm

Rosie’s Café

Schaffer’s Mill Golf Club

Sefte Living

Tahoe City Kayaking

Tahoe Mountain Sports

Tahoe Sports Hub

Truckee Brewing Company

Truckee Tavern and Grill

Wente Vineyard Golf Club

The Lahontan Community Foundation Fund is held at The Parasol Tahoe Community Foundation, a 501 (c) (3) non-profit organization. Since its inception, the LCF has awarded local grants totaling more than $2.5 million. For more information about the LCF, please contact LCF president Janet Lowell at je.lowell@verizon.net .