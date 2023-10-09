Lahontan Community Foundation raises $150k for local non-profits
TRUCKEE, Calif. – Thanks to an outpouring of support from more than 30 local businesses, restaurants and service providers, the Lahontan Community Foundation’s largest fundraiser, the Community Cup, recently raised nearly $150,000. The partnership between local business owners and the LCF signifies the symbiotic relationship of neighbors and businesses working together to support those in need.
The 21st Annual LCF Community Cup fundraiser features a two-day event allowing the Lahontan membership to come together to raise money that will be granted to nonprofits serving the Truckee and North Lake Tahoe region. The local partners who helped make the fundraiser a huge success and donated this year include:
- Blue Zone Sports
- Buoy and Trap Seafood
- Burger Me
- Como Truckee
- Cooking Gallery
- Cottonwood Restaurant and Bar
- Coyote Moon Golf Course
- Dorinda’s Chocolates
- Gar Wood’s Grill and Pier
- High Altitude Fitness
- Hudson Grace
- Jax at the Tracks
- JLs Smokehouse
- Lahontan Golf Club
- Lahontan Realty
- Martis Camp Club
- Matt Gelso Real Estate
- Moody’s Bistro, Bar and Beats
- Mountain Hardware and Sports
- Mountain Home Center
- Mountain Valley Meats
- Ravn Whitington, Partner at Porter Simon Law Firm
- Rosie’s Café
- Schaffer’s Mill Golf Club
- Sefte Living
- Tahoe City Kayaking
- Tahoe Mountain Sports
- Tahoe Sports Hub
- Truckee Brewing Company
- Truckee Tavern and Grill
- Wente Vineyard Golf Club
The Lahontan Community Foundation Fund is held at The Parasol Tahoe Community Foundation, a 501 (c) (3) non-profit organization. Since its inception, the LCF has awarded local grants totaling more than $2.5 million. For more information about the LCF, please contact LCF president Janet Lowell at je.lowell@verizon.net.
