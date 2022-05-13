Lake Almanor Mile High 100 bike ride set for June 18

Plumas County’s premier cycling event is back. The 39th Mile High 100 bike ride will return Saturday, June 18, sponsored by the Almanor Recreation and Park District in Chester. All proceeds benefit District programs and events, as well as capital improvement projects, with an emphasis on recreation, parks and trails.

Three routes will showcase the beauty and tranquility of Lake Almanor with amazing views of Lassen Peak. Distances are 33 miles, 56 miles and 108 miles and all routes include fully-stocked rest stops, rider support, catered lunch and beverages (including a complimentary post-ride beer from Lassen Ale Works). All riders will also receive a commemorative T-shirt.

Registration is open now at http://www.bikereg.com/mile-high-100 . Riders are encouraged to sign up now, as prices will increase on May 15. For more information, email milehighcentury@gmail.com or call 530-258-2562.

Source: Almanor Recreation and Park District