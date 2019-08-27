Lake Tahoe Basin and El Dorado County roadwork schedule: Aug. 25-31, 2019

SPECIAL EVENT

State Route 89 (Placer County): Motorists can expect intermittent short delays on State Route 89 at Sugar Pine Point State Park in Tahoma from 6:30-9:30 a.m. on Saturday, August 24 and from 6:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday, August 25 due to the Lake Tahoe Triathlon.

LONG-TERM PROJECTS

State Route 89 (Placer County): Work continues on a $35 million project in Tahoe City to build a new Truckee River bridge east of the Caltrans Maintenance Yard with roundabouts on either end of the realignment, drainage improvements, paving and a shared-use path connection. For more information, visit: http://www.fannybridge.org

State Route 89 (Placer County) from Granlibakken Road to the Caltrans Tahoe City Maintenance Yard: Motorists can expect one-way traffic control from 10 p.m. Sunday to 8 a.m. Monday and from 7 p.m. to 9 a.m. Monday through Friday for highway construction work.

U.S. Highway 50 (El Dorado County): Work continues on a $5.2 million project to upgrade metal beam guardrail and construct concrete barriers at 89 locations from the Red Hawk Undercrossing to 1.9 miles west of the junction with State Route 89 in Meyers. Completion is expected this fall or spring 2020.

U.S. Highway 50 (El Dorado County) from El Dorado Road to Wrights Lake Road: Eastbound and westbound motorists can the #2 lane and right shoulder closed or one-way traffic control at various locations from 10 p.m. Sunday to 10 a.m. Monday and 6 p.m. Monday to noon Tuesday for guardrail replacement work.

U.S. Highway 50 (El Dorado County): Work continues on a $4.7 million project to install drainage sand traps and maintenance vehicle pullouts at various locations on U.S. Highway 50 from Riverton (Ice House Road) to Kyburz. Completion is expected this fall.

U.S. Highway 50 (El Dorado County) from Bridal Veil Falls to 30 Mile Stone: Motorists can expect one-way traffic control from9 p.m. Sunday to 7 a.m. Monday and 6 p.m. Monday to noon Tuesday for storm drain work.

U.S. Highway 50 (El Dorado County): Work continues on a $14.1 million project to replace the Echo Summit Sidehill Viaduct, located 7 miles west of South Lake Tahoe. This project is replacing the current bridge, built in 1939, with a new structure to meet current design and safety standards. Completion is expected in fall of 2020. For more information, visit http://www.way2tahoe.com

U.S. Highway 50 (El Dorado County) from the Caltrans Echo Summit Maintenance Yard to Johnson Pass Road (east end): Motorists can expect one-way traffic control from 9 p.m. Sunday to 10 a.m. Monday and around the clock from 3 p.m. Monday to 10 a.m. Friday for bridge work.

U.S. Highway 50 and State Route 89 (El Dorado County): Work continues on a $7.3 million project to convert the existing “T” intersection of U.S. Highway 50 and State Route 89 in Meyers into a three-legged roundabout with a westbound bypass lane and a bike path extension. This project will reduce the number and/or severity of collisions at the intersection. Completing is expected this fall.

U.S. Highway 50 (El Dorado County) from Cirugu Street to Navaho Drive in Meyers: Motorists can expect one-way traffic control from 12:01 a.m. to 7 a.m. Monday and 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. Monday through Friday for asphalt paving work.

U.S. Highway 50 (El Dorado County): Work continues on a $57 million project from the “Y” intersection at State Route 89 to the Trout Creek Bridge in South Lake Tahoe. This project is building new drainage systems to collect and treat stormwater runoff, rebuilding curbs, gutters and sidewalks, widening the highway to allow for bike lanes and resurfacing the roadway. Completion is expected this fall.

U.S. Highway 50 (El Dorado County) from Silver Dollar Avenue to the Trout Creek Bridge: Motorists can expect traffic shifts, nighttime lane reductions and shoulder closures around the clock from 5 a.m. Monday to 8 a.m. Friday for curb, gutter, sidewalk and electrical work.

SHORT-TERM PROJECTS

State Route 28 (Placer County) from Estates Drive to Fox Street in Kings Beach: Motorists can expect one-way traffic control or lane shifts intermittently at various locations from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Wednesday for sewer work.

U.S. Highway 50 (El Dorado County) at Cameron Park Drive: Motorists can expect the eastbound off-ramp and westbound on-ramp closed from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. Sunday through Friday for curb, gutter and sidewalk work.

State Route 193 (El Dorado County) from Traverse Creek Road to Garden Valley Road: Motorists can expect one-way traffic control from 7 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday for tree work.

State Route 193 (El Dorado County) from Chili Bar to Rock Creek Road: Motorists can expect intermittent one-way traffic control from7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday for guardrail work.

Unexpected schedule changes may occur. For current information on roadwork, delays, road conditions and emergency closures, call the voice-activated Caltrans Highway Information Network (CHIN) at 1-800-427-7623 (ROAD) or visit Caltrans’ “QuickMap” website at: http://quickmap.dot.ca.gov/