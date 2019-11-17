Lake Tahoe Basin and El Dorado County roadwork schedule Nov. 17-22, 2019

LONG-TERM PROJECTS

State Route 89 (Placer County): Work is substantially complete on $35 million project in Tahoe City to build a new bridge over the Truckee River with roundabouts on either end of the highway realignment, drainage improvements, lighting, signage, landscaping and a shared-use path connection. No traffic-interfering work is scheduled. The new bridge and roundabouts are open. Remaining work includes punch list items and modifications to the lighting for the roundabout signs.

U.S. Highway 50 (El Dorado County): Work continues on a $5.2 million project to upgrade metal beam guardrail and construct concrete barriers at 89 locations from the Red Hawk Undercrossing to 1.9 miles west of the junction with State Route 89 in Meyers. Completion is expected this fall or spring 2020.

U.S. Highway 50 (El Dorado County) from Shingle Springs Road to Ice House Road: Motorists can expect one-way traffic control, or the #2 lane closed at various locations from 7 p.m. to noon Tuesday through Saturday for guardrail replacement work.

U.S. Highway 50 (El Dorado County): Work continues on a $14.1 million project to replace the Echo Summit Sidehill Viaduct, located 7 miles west of South Lake Tahoe. This project is replacing the current bridge, built in 1939, with a new structure to meet current design and safety standards. Completion is expected in fall of 2020. For more information, visit way2tahoe.com No traffic-interfering work is scheduled on the highway.

U.S. Highway 50 (El Dorado County) from the Caltrans Echo Summit Maintenance Yard to Johnson Pass Road (east end): Motorists can expect one-way traffic control from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 6 a.m. to noon Friday for bridge work.

U.S. Highway 50 and State Route 89 (El Dorado County): Work is wrapping up on a $7.3 million project to convert the existing “T” intersection of U.S. Highway 50 and State Route 89 in Meyers into a three-legged roundabout with a westbound bypass lane and a bike path extension. This project will reduce the number and/or severity of collisions at the intersection. The roundabout is open to traffic and no traffic-interfering work is scheduled. Light poles will be installed at a later date.

U.S. Highway 50 (El Dorado County): Work continues on a $57 million project from the “Y” intersection at State Route 89 to the Trout Creek Bridge in South Lake Tahoe. This project is building new drainage systems to collect and treat stormwater runoff, rebuilding curbs, gutters and sidewalks, widening the highway to allow for bike lanes and resurfacing the roadway. Completion is expected this fall or next spring.

State Route 193 (El Dorado County): Work continues on a $6.1 million project to build retaining walls at two locations on SR-193 between Kelsey Road and Rock Creek Road and to install medal beam guardrail. Construction is being done behind k-rail with a signal in operation 24/7 through November for reversing one-way traffic control.

SHORT-TERM PROJECTS

State Route 49 (El Dorado County) from the Amador County line to Nashville: Motorists can expect one-way traffic control from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday for ditch-clearing work.

State Route 49 (El Dorado County) from Bradley Drive to Fowler Lane: Motorists can expect one-way traffic control from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Saturday for miscellaneous work.

U.S. Highway 50 (El Dorado County) at Latrobe Road Undercrossing (El Dorado Hills Boulevard): Westbound motorists can expect the #4 lane and right shoulder closed from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. Thursday for K-rail removal.

U.S. Highway 50 (El Dorado County) from Alder Creek Road to 30 Mile Stone Tract: Motorists can expect the #1 lane closed from 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday for tree work.

U.S. Highway 50 (El Dorado County) from Jewell North to D Street: Motorists can expect moving lane closures and shoulder restrictions from 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Wednesday through Friday for Tree Work.

Unexpected schedule changes may occur. For current information on roadwork, delays, road conditions and emergency closures, call the voice-activated Caltrans Highway Information Network (CHIN) at 1-800-427-7623 (ROAD) or visit Caltrans’ “QuickMap” website at:http://quickmap.dot.ca.gov/

Source: Caltrans

