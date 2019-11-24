Lake Tahoe Basin and El Dorado County roadwork schedule Nov. 24-30, 2019

LONG-TERM PROJECTS

U.S. Highway 50 (El Dorado County): Work continues on a $5.2 million project to upgrade metal beam guardrail and construct concrete barriers at 89 locations from the Red Hawk Undercrossing to 1.9 miles west of the junction with State Route 89 in Meyers. Completion is expected this fall or spring 2020.

U.S. Highway 50 (El Dorado County) from Shingle Springs to Twin Bridges: Motorists can expect the #2 lane and right shoulder closed at various locations from 6 p.m. to 7 a.m. Sunday through Wednesday for guardrail replacement work.

U.S. Highway 50 (El Dorado County): Work is in winter suspension on a $14.1 million project to replace the Echo Summit Sidehill Viaduct, located 7 miles west of South Lake Tahoe. This project is replacing the current bridge, built in 1939, with a new structure to meet current design and safety standards. Completion is expected in fall of 2020. For more information, visit way2tahoe.com

U.S. Highway 50 (El Dorado County): Work continues on a $57 million project from the “Y” intersection at State Route 89 to the Trout Creek Bridge in South Lake Tahoe. This project is building new drainage systems to collect and treat stormwater runoff, rebuilding curbs, gutters and sidewalks, widening the highway to allow for bike lanes and resurfacing the roadway. Completion is expected late this fall or next spring.

U.S. Highway 50 (El Dorado County) from B Street to the Trout Creek Bridge: Motorists can expect lane and shoulder closures at various locations from 5 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday and Tuesday for highway construction and striping work.

SHORT-TERM PROJECTS

State Route 49 (El Dorado County) from Bradley Drive to Fowler Lane: Motorists can expect one-way traffic control from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Wednesday for drainage work.

U.S. Highway 50 (El Dorado County) from the South Tahoe Airport entrance to E Street: Westbound motorists can expect lane restrictions from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday for utility work.

U.S. Highway 50 (El Dorado County) from the Upper Truckee River Bridge to Tahoe Keys Boulevard in South Lake Tahoe: Westbound motorists can expect lane restrictions from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday for utility work.

Source: Caltrans