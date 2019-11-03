Lake Tahoe Basin and El Dorado County roadwork schedule through Nov. 9, 2019

LONG-TERM PROJECTS

State Route 89 (Placer County): Work is substantially complete on $35 million project in Tahoe City to build a new bridge over the Truckee River with roundabouts on either end of the highway realignment, drainage improvements, lighting, signage, landscaping and a shared-use path connection. No traffic-interfering work is scheduled. The new bridge and roundabouts are open. Remaining work includes punch list items and modifications to the lighting for the roundabout signs.

U.S. Highway 50 (El Dorado County): Work continues on a $5.2 million project to upgrade metal beam guardrail and construct concrete barriers at 89 locations from the Red Hawk Undercrossing to 1.9 miles west of the junction with State Route 89 in Meyers. Completion is expected this fall or spring 2020.

U.S. Highway 50 (El Dorado County) from Shingle Springs Road to 34 Mile Stone Tract: Motorists can expect one-way traffic control or the #2 lane closed at various locations from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. Monday through Friday for guardrail replacement work.

U.S. Highway 50 (El Dorado County): Work continues on a $14.1 million project to replace the Echo Summit Sidehill Viaduct, located 7 miles west of South Lake Tahoe. This project is replacing the current bridge, built in 1939, with a new structure to meet current design and safety standards. Completion is expected in fall of 2020. For more information, visit way2tahoe.com

U.S. Highway 50 (El Dorado County) from the Caltrans Echo Summit Maintenance Yard to Johnson Pass Road (east end): Motorists can expect one-way traffic control from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 6 a.m. to noon Friday for bridge work.

U.S. Highway 50 and State Route 89 (El Dorado County): Work is wrapping up on a $7.3 million project to convert the existing “T” intersection of U.S. Highway 50 and State Route 89 in Meyers into a three-legged roundabout with a westbound bypass lane and a bike path extension. This project will reduce the number and/or severity of collisions at the intersection. The roundabout is open to traffic and no traffic-interfering work is scheduled. Light poles will be installed at a later date.

U.S. Highway 50 (El Dorado County): Work continues on a $57 million project from the “Y” intersection at State Route 89 to the Trout Creek Bridge in South Lake Tahoe. This project is building new drainage systems to collect and treat stormwater runoff, rebuilding curbs, gutters and sidewalks, widening the highway to allow for bike lanes and resurfacing the roadway. Completion is expected this fall or next spring.

U.S. Highway 50 (El Dorado County) from B Street to the Trout Creek Bridge: Motorists can expect lane restrictions and shoulder closures at various locations around the clock from 12:01 a.m. Monday to 11 a.m. Friday for electrical, driveway paving, striping, drainage and landscape work.

State Route 193 (El Dorado County): Work continues on a $6.1 million project to build retaining walls at two locations on SR-193 between Kelsey Road and Rock Creek Road and to install medal beam guardrail. Construction is being done behind k-rail with a signal in operation 24/7 through November for reversing one-way traffic control.

SHORT-TERM PROJECTS

State Route 89 (Placer County) from Elizabeth Drive to Sugar Pine Road: Motorists can expect one-way traffic control from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Thursday for utility work.

State Route 49 (El Dorado County) from Bee Street to Diana Street in Placerville: Motorists can expect shoulder closures from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday for utility work.

State Route 49 (El Dorado County) from Bee Street to Diana Street: Motorists can expect one-way traffic control from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday for utility work.

U.S. Highway 50 (El Dorado County) from the South Fork American River to 30 Mile Stone Tract: Motorists can expect the one-way traffic control at various locations from 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday for tree work.

State Route 89 (El Dorado County) from Han Street to Luther Pass: Motorists can expect one-way traffic control at various locations from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday for drainage cleaning.

State Route 89 (El Dorado County) from Spring Creek Road to Cascade Creek: Motorists can expect one-way traffic control at various locations from 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Monday for drainage cleaning.

Unexpected schedule changes may occur. For current information on roadwork, delays, road conditions and emergency closures, call the voice-activated Caltrans Highway Information Network (CHIN) at 1-800-427-7623 (ROAD) or visit Caltrans’ “QuickMap” website at: http://quickmap.dot.ca.gov/

Source: Caltrans