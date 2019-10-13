Lake Tahoe Basin and El Dorado County roadwork schedule Oct. 13-19, 2019

LONG-TERM PROJECTS

State Route 89 (Placer County): Work continues on a $35 million project in Tahoe City to build a new Truckee River bridge east of the Caltrans Maintenance Yard with roundabouts on either end of the realignment, drainage improvements, paving and a shared-use path connection. For more information, visit: http://www.fannybridge.org

State Route 89 (Placer County) from just north of Granlibakken Road to the Caltrans Tahoe City Maintenance Yard: Motorists can expect one-way traffic control from 10 p.m. Sunday to noon Monday and 5 p.m. to noon Monday through Friday for highway construction work.

U.S. Highway 50 (El Dorado County): Work continues on a $5.2 million project to upgrade metal beam guardrail and construct concrete barriers at 89 locations from the Red Hawk Undercrossing to 1.9 miles west of the junction with State Route 89 in Meyers. Completion is expected this fall or spring 2020.

U.S. Highway 50 (El Dorado County) from Ice House Road to Camp Sacramento: Motorists can expect one-way traffic control at various locations from 6 p.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 8 p.m. Thursday to noon Friday for guardrail replacement work.

U.S. Highway 50 (El Dorado County): Work continues on a $4.7 million project to install drainage sand traps and maintenance vehicle pullouts at various locations on U.S. Highway 50 from Riverton (Ice House Road) to Kyburz. Completion is expected this fall.

U.S. Highway 50 (El Dorado County) from Bridal Veil Falls to Silver Fork Road in Kyburz: Motorists can expect one-way traffic control at various locations from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Thursday for drainage work.

U.S. Highway 50 (El Dorado County): Work continues on a $14.1 million project to replace the Echo Summit Sidehill Viaduct, located 7 miles west of South Lake Tahoe. This project is replacing the current bridge, built in 1939, with a new structure to meet current design and safety standards. Completion is expected in fall of 2020. For more information, visit way2tahoe.com

U.S. Highway 50 (El Dorado County) from the Caltrans Echo Summit Maintenance Yard to Johnson Pass Road (east end): Motorists can expect one-way traffic control from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Thursday for bridge work.

U.S. Highway 50 and State Route 89 (El Dorado County): Work is wrapping up on a $7.3 million project to convert the existing “T” intersection of U.S. Highway 50 and State Route 89 in Meyers into a three-legged roundabout with a westbound bypass lane and a bike path extension. This project will reduce the number and/or severity of collisions at the intersection. The roundabout is open to traffic and no traffic-interfering work is scheduled.

U.S. Highway 50 (El Dorado County): Work continues on a $57 million project from the “Y” intersection at State Route 89 to the Trout Creek Bridge in South Lake Tahoe. This project is building new drainage systems to collect and treat stormwater runoff, rebuilding curbs, gutters and sidewalks, widening the highway to allow for bike lanes and resurfacing the roadway. Completion is expected this fall.

U.S. Highway 50 (El Dorado County) from B Street to the Trout Creek Bridge: Motorists can expect lane restrictions and shoulder closures at various locations around the clock from 12:01 a.m. Monday to 11 a.m. Friday for pavement grinding and paving work and striping.

State Route 193 (El Dorado County): Work continues on a $6.1 million project to build retaining walls at two locations on SR-193 between Kelsey Road and Rock Creek Road and to install medal beam guardrail. Construction is being done behind k-rail with a signal in operation 24/7 through November for reversing one-way traffic control.

SHORT-TERM PROJECTS

State Route 89 (Placer County) from Elizabeth Drive to Sugar Pine Road: Motorists can expect one-way traffic control from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday for utility work.

State Route 267 (Placer County) from Airport Road/Schaffer Mill to Stewart Way: Motorists can expect intermittent one-way traffic control at various locations from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday for miscellaneous maintenance work.

U.S. Highway 50 (El Dorado County) from Elks Club Drive to Sawmill Road: Motorists can expect one-way traffic control from 4 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday and 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday through Thursdayfor paving work and bridge repair work.

U.S. Highway 50 (El Dorado County) at C Street: Eastbound motorists can expect the #2 lane and right shoulder closed from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday for utility work.

Unexpected schedule changes may occur. For current information on roadwork, delays, road conditions and emergency closures, call the voice-activated Caltrans Highway Information Network (CHIN) at 1-800-427-7623 (ROAD) or visit Caltrans’ “QuickMap” website at: http://quickmap.dot.ca.gov/

Source: Caltrans