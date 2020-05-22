Lake Tahoe Basin and El Dorado County roadwork schedule Sunday through Saturday, May 24-30, 2020

LONG-TERM PROJECTS

U.S. Highway 50 (El Dorado County): Work continues an $11.6 million project to replace the U.S. Highway 50 Sawmill (Ridgeway Drive) Undercrossing in Pollock Pines to address the aging bridge deck, improve sight distance, bring the bridge railings up to current design standards and make local road improvements to Ridgeway Drive. Completion is expected by June 2021. Highway 50 is reduced to one lane in each direction through the construction zone.

U.S. Highway 50 (El Dorado County): Work has been postponed until late summer on a $14.1 million project to replace the Echo Summit Sidehill Viaduct, located 7 miles west of South Lake Tahoe. This project is replacing the current bridge, built in 1939, with a new structure to meet current design and safety standards. Completion is expected by this fall. For more information, visit way2tahoe.com No traffic-interfering work is scheduled.

U.S. Highway 50 (El Dorado County): Work is wrapping up on a $52.8 million project from the “Y” intersection at State Route 89 to the Trout Creek Bridge in South Lake Tahoe. This project is building new drainage systems to collect and treat stormwater runoff, rebuilding curbs, gutters and sidewalks, widening the highway to allow for bike lanes and resurfacing the roadway. Work is expected to be complete at the end of May. No traffic-interfering work is scheduled.

State Route 193 (El Dorado County): Work has resumed on a $6.1 million project to build retaining walls at two locations on State Route 193 between Kelsey Road and Rock Creek Road and to install metal beam guardrail. The project is expected to be complete in August. The northbound lane is closed and work is being performed behind k-rail with an automated signal for reversing one-way traffic control.

SHORT-TERM PROJECTS

State Route 89 (Placer County) from Alpine Meadows Road to Squaw Valley Road: Motorists can expect one-way traffic control at various locations from 6:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday for guardrail repair work.

State Route 89 (Placer County) from Granite Flat Campground to the Nevada County line in Truckee: Motorists can expect one-way traffic control at various locations from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday for pavement repair work.

State Route 267 (Placer County) from Northstar Drive to the Ranger Station road: Motorists can expect one-way traffic control and shoulder closures at various locations from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday for utility work.

State Route 49 (El Dorado County) from Long Nut Road to Coon Hollow Road: Motorists can expect one-way traffic control from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday for paving work.

U.S. Highway 50 (El Dorado County) from Riverton to Alder Creek Road: Motorists can expect one-way traffic control at various locations from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesday through Friday for drainage work.

Unexpected schedule changes may occur. For current information on roadwork, delays, road conditions and emergency closures, call the voice-activated Caltrans Highway Information Network (CHIN) at 1-800-427-7623 (ROAD) or visit Caltrans’ “QuickMap” website at: http://quickmap.dot.ca.gov/

Source: Caltrans