Lake Tahoe Basin and El Dorado County roadwork schedule through April 4

LONG-TERM PROJECTS

U.S. Highway 50 (El Dorado County): Work continues on a $5.2 million project to upgrade metal beam guardrail and construct concrete barriers at 89 locations from the Red Hawk Undercrossing to 1.9 miles west of the junction with State Route 89 in Meyers. Completion is expected in late spring 2020. No traffic-interfering work is scheduled.

U.S. Highway 50 (El Dorado County): Work is in winter suspension on a $14.1 million project to replace the Echo Summit Sidehill Viaduct, located 7 miles west of South Lake Tahoe. This project is replacing the current bridge, built in 1939, with a new structure to meet current design and safety standards. Completion is expected this fall. For more information, visitway2tahoe.com

U.S. Highway 50 (El Dorado County): Work is in winter suspension on a $57 million project from the “Y” intersection at State Route 89 to the Trout Creek Bridge in South Lake Tahoe. This project is building new drainage systems to collect and treat stormwater runoff, rebuilding curbs, gutters and sidewalks, widening the highway to allow for bike lanes and resurfacing the roadway. Completion is expected this spring.

State Route 193 (El Dorado County): Work continues a $6.1 million project to build retaining walls at two locations on State Route 193 between Kelsey Road and Rock Creek Road and to install metal beam guardrail. Completion is expected this spring. No traffic-interfering work is scheduled.

SHORT-TERM PROJECTS

State Route 28 (Placer County) from Onyx Street to Speed Boat Avenue: Motorists can expect intermittent full highway closures at various locations from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday for water quality testing.

State Route 49 (El Dorado County) from Gold Beach to Union Mine: Motorists can expect one-way traffic control at various locations from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Monday through Friday for tree work.

State Route 49 (El Dorado County) from Fowler Lane to Bradley Drive: Motorists can expect one-way traffic control from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday for miscellaneous work.

State Route 49 (El Dorado County) at Pacific Street/Main Street in Placerville: Motorists can expect the #1 (left) lane closed from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday and Tuesday for traffic signal work.

U.S. Highway 50 (El Dorado County) at Cameron Park Drive: Eastbound and westbound motorists can expect the #2 lane and the on- and off-ramps closed from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. Monday through Saturday for electrical work.

U.S. Highway 50 (El Dorado County) from Ponderosa Road to Bedford Avenue: Eastbound and westbound motorists can expect the #1 lane closed at various locations from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday for traffic signal work.

U.S. Highway 50 (El Dorado County) from Friday Avenue to Upper Truckee Road: Eastbound and westbound motorists can expect intermittent full highway closures at various locations from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday for water quality testing.

State Route 193 (El Dorado County) between Traverse Creek Road and the South Fork American River (Chili Bar): Motorists can expect one-way traffic control at various locations from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Monday through Friday for tree work.

Unexpected schedule changes may occur. For current information on roadwork, delays, road conditions and emergency closures, call the voice-activated Caltrans Highway Information Network (CHIN) at 1-800-427-7623 (ROAD) or visit Caltrans’ “QuickMap” website at: http://quickmap.dot.ca.gov/

Source: Caltrans