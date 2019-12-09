Lake Tahoe Basin and El Dorado County roadwork schedule through Dec. 14, 2019

SPECIAL EVENT

U.S. Highway 50 (El Dorado County): Motorists can expect the eastbound and westbound turn lanes from U.S. Highway 50 at Bedford Avenue and the eastbound off-ramps at Broadway and Schnell School Road to be closed from noon to 3 p.m. Sunday for the annual Placerville Christmas Parade.

LONG-TERM PROJECTS

U.S. Highway 50 (El Dorado County): Work continues on a $5.2 million project to upgrade metal beam guardrail and construct concrete barriers at 89 locations from the Red Hawk Undercrossing to 1.9 miles west of the junction with State Route 89 in Meyers. Completion is expected in January 2020.

December 11-15

U.S. Highway 50 (El Dorado County) from Shingle Springs Road to Ice House Road: Motorists can expect one-way traffic control or the #2 lane closed at various locations from 7 p.m. to noon Sunday through Saturday for guardrail replacement work.

U.S. Highway 50 (El Dorado County): Work is in winter suspension on a $14.1 million project to replace the Echo Summit Sidehill Viaduct, located 7 miles west of South Lake Tahoe. This project is replacing the current bridge, built in 1939, with a new structure to meet current design and safety standards. Completion is expected in fall of 2020. For more information, visit way2tahoe.com

U.S. Highway 50 (El Dorado County): Work is continues on a $57 million project from the “Y” intersection at State Route 89 to the Trout Creek Bridge in South Lake Tahoe. This project is building new drainage systems to collect and treat stormwater runoff, rebuilding curbs, gutters and sidewalks, widening the highway to allow for bike lanes and resurfacing the roadway. Completion is expected this winter or next spring.

December 9-12

U.S. Highway 50 (El Dorado County) from B Street to Trout Creek: Motorists can expect alternating lane closures throughout the project from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Thursday for striping work.

State Route 89 (Placer County): Work is substantially complete on $35 million project in Tahoe City to build a new bridge over the Truckee River with roundabouts on either end of the highway realignment, drainage improvements, lighting, signage, landscaping and a shared-use path connection. No traffic-interfering work is scheduled. The new bridge and roundabouts are open. Remaining work includes punch list items and modifications to the lighting for the roundabout signs.

State Route 193 (El Dorado County): Work continues on a $6.1 million project to build retaining walls at two locations on SR-193 between Kelsey Road and Rock Creek Road and to install medal beam guardrail. Construction is being done behind k-rail with a signal in operation 24/7 for reversing one-way traffic control.

SHORT-TERM PROJECTS

State Route 28 (Placer County) from Jeffrey Lane to Center Street in Carnelian Bay can expect one-way traffic control from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday for tree work.

State Route 28 (Placer County) from Pino Grande to Beach Avenue in Kings Beach: Motorists can expect one-way traffic control from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday for sewer work.

State Route 49 (El Dorado County) from the junction with State Route 193 to Saint Florian Court in Cool: Motorists can expect one-way traffic control from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday for guardrail repair work.

Unexpected schedule changes may occur. For current information on roadwork, delays, road conditions and emergency closures, call the voice-activated Caltrans Highway Information Network (CHIN) at 1-800-427-7623 (ROAD) or visit Caltrans’ “QuickMap” website at: http://quickmap.dot.ca.gov/

Source: Caltrans