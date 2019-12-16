Lake Tahoe Basin and El Dorado County roadwork schedule through December 21, 2019

SPECIAL EVENT

State Route 89 (Placer County): Motorists can expect the new State Route 89 Truckee River Bridge in Tahoe City to be closed from 9 a.m. to noon Monday for a ribbon-cutting ceremony. The original alignment will remain open to traffic.

LONG-TERM PROJECTS

U.S. Highway 50 (El Dorado County): Work continues on a $5.2 million project to upgrade metal beam guardrail and construct concrete barriers at 89 locations from the Red Hawk Undercrossing to 1.9 miles west of the junction with State Route 89 in Meyers. Completion is expected in January 2020.

December 16-21

U.S. Highway 50 (El Dorado County) from Shingle Springs Road to Ice House Road: Motorists can expect one-way traffic control or the #2 lane closed and intermittent ramp closures at various locations from 6 p.m. to noon Monday through Saturday for guardrail replacement work.

U.S. Highway 50 (El Dorado County): Work is in winter suspension on a $14.1 million project to replace the Echo Summit Sidehill Viaduct, located 7 miles west of South Lake Tahoe. This project is replacing the current bridge, built in 1939, with a new structure to meet current design and safety standards. Completion is expected in fall of 2020. For more information, visit way2tahoe.com

U.S. Highway 50 (El Dorado County): Work continues weather-permitting on a $57 million project from the “Y” intersection at State Route 89 to the Trout Creek Bridge in South Lake Tahoe. This project is building new drainage systems to collect and treat stormwater runoff, rebuilding curbs, gutters and sidewalks, widening the highway to allow for bike lanes and resurfacing the roadway. Completion is expected next spring.

December 16-20

U.S. Highway 50 (El Dorado County) from B Street to Trout Creek: Motorists can expect alternating lane closures at various locations throughout the project from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Thursday for striping work.

State Route 193 (El Dorado County): Work continues on a $6.1 million project to build retaining walls at two locations on SR-193 between Kelsey Road and Rock Creek Road and to install medal beam guardrail. Construction is being done behind k-rail with a signal in operation 24/7 for reversing one-way traffic control.

SHORT-TERM PROJECTS

State Route 49 (El Dorado County) from Bradley Driver to Fowler Lane in Diamond Springs: Motorists can expect one-way traffic control from 7 a.m. 2 p.m. Monday through Friday for miscellaneous work.

State Route 193 (El Dorado County) from Sliger Mine Road to Spanish Dry Diggins Road: Motorists can expect intermittent one-way traffic control at various locations from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Monday through Friday for tree work.

Unexpected schedule changes may occur. For current information on roadwork, delays, road conditions and emergency closures, call the voice-activated Caltrans Highway Information Network (CHIN) at 1-800-427-7623 (ROAD) or visit Caltrans’ “QuickMap” website at: http://quickmap.dot.ca.gov/

Source: Caltrans