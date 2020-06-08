Lake Tahoe Basin and El Dorado County roadwork schedule through June 13

LONG-TERM PROJECTS

U.S. Highway 50 (El Dorado County): Work continues an $11.5 million project to replace the U.S. Highway 50 Sawmill (Ridgeway Drive) Undercrossing in Pollock Pines to address the aging bridge deck, improve sight distance, bring the bridge railings up to current design standards and make local road improvements to Ridgeway Drive. Completion is expected by June 2021. Highway 50 is reduced to one lane in each direction through the construction zone.

June 8-12

U.S. Highway 50 (El Dorado County): Eastbound and westbound motorists can expect the Cedar Grove on-ramps and off-ramps closed from 6 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 6 a.m. to noon Friday for electrical work. Eastbound motorists can expect a full highway closure from 9 p.m. Monday to 5 a.m. Tuesday for bridge girder work. A detour will be in place.

Support Local Journalism Donate



U.S. Highway 50 (El Dorado County): Work has been postponed until late summer on a $14.1 million project to replace the Echo Summit Sidehill Viaduct, located 7 miles west of South Lake Tahoe. This project is replacing the current bridge, built in 1939, with a new structure to meet current design and safety standards. Completion is expected by this fall. For more information, visit way2tahoe.com

State Route 193 (El Dorado County): Work continues on a $6.1 million project to build retaining walls at two locations on State Route 193 between Kelsey Road and Rock Creek Road and to install metal beam guardrail. The project is expected to be complete in August. The northbound lane is closed and work is being performed behind k-rail with an automated signal for reversing one-way traffic control.

SHORT-TERM PROJECTS

State Route 89 (Placer County) from Tan Tavern Road to Fairway Drive in Tahoe City: Motorists can expect one-way traffic control from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday and Tuesday for paving work.

State Route 89 (Placer County) from Sugar Pine Road to Elizabeth Road: Motorists can expect one-way traffic control from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday for utility work.

State Route 89 (Placer County) from Chinquapin Road to Pineland Drive: Motorists can expect one-way traffic control from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday for utility work.

State Route 89 (Placer County) at West River Drive: Motorists can expect one-way traffic control from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday for traffic signal work.

State Route 267 (Placer County) at Airport Road/Schaffer Mill: Motorists can expect one-way traffic control from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday for traffic signal work.

State Route 267 (Placer County) from the passing lane to Brockway Summit: Motorists can expect one-way traffic control from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Thursday for guardrail repair work.

State Route 28 (Placer County) from Jeffrey Lane to Lardin Way: Motorists can expect one-way traffic control from 6 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday and Tuesday for utility work.

State Route 49 (El Dorado County) at Pacific Street: Motorists can expect one-way traffic control from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m. Tuesday through Thursday for traffic signal work.

State Route 49 (El Dorado County) from Saint Florian Court to the North Fork American River Bridge: Motorists can expect one-way traffic at various locations from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday for guardrail repair work.

U.S. Highway 50 (El Dorado County) from El Dorado Road to Bass Lake Road: Westbound motorists can expect a moving shoulder closure from 9 p.m. Monday to 5 a.m. Tuesday for a sweeping operation.

U.S. Highway 50 (El Dorado County) at Shingle Springs Drive: Eastbound and westbound motorists can expect ramp closures from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m. Monday through Wednesday for traffic signal work:

U.S. Highway 50 (El Dorado County): The Coloma Street pedestrian overcrossing in Placerville is scheduled to be closed from 9 p.m. to 4 a.m. Monday through Saturday for bridge work.

U.S. Highway 50 (El Dorado County) at Ice House Road: Eastbound and westbound motorists can expect alternating lane closures from7 a.m.to 3 p.m. Sunday for utility work.

U.S. Highway 50 (El Dorado County) from Riverton to Alder Creek Road: Motorists can expect one-way traffic control at various locations from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday for drainage work.

U.S. Highway 50 (El Dorado County) from Tulare Avenue/Al Tahoe Boulevard to the Nevada state line in South Lake Tahoe: Motorists can expect lane restrictions at various locations from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m. Monday through Friday for traffic signal work.

Unexpected schedule changes may occur. For current information on roadwork, delays, road conditions and emergency closures, call the voice-activated Caltrans Highway Information Network (CHIN) at 1-800-427-7623 (ROAD) or visit Caltrans’ “QuickMap” website at: http://quickmap.dot.ca.gov/

Source: Caltrans