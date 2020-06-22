Lake Tahoe Basin and El Dorado County roadwork schedule through June 27

LONG-TERM PROJECTS

U.S. Highway 50 (El Dorado County): Work continues an $11.5 million project to replace the U.S. Highway 50 Sawmill (Ridgeway Drive) Undercrossing in Pollock Pines to address the aging bridge deck, improve sight distance, bring the bridge railings up to current design standards and make local road improvements to Ridgeway Drive. Completion is expected by June 2021. Highway 50 is reduced to one lane in each direction through the construction zone.

June 22-26

U.S. Highway 50 (El Dorado County): Eastbound and westbound motorists can expect the Cedar Grove on-ramps and off-ramps closed from 6 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 6 a.m. to noon Friday for shoulder and electrical work.

U.S. Highway 50 (El Dorado County): Work has been postponed until late summer on a $14.1 million project to replace the Echo Summit Sidehill Viaduct, located 7 miles west of South Lake Tahoe. This project is replacing the current bridge, built in 1939, with a new structure to meet current design and safety standards. Completion is expected by this fall. For more information, visit way2tahoe.com

State Route 193 (El Dorado County): Work continues on a $6.1 million project to build retaining walls at two locations and to install metal beam guardrail between Rock Creek Road and Chili Bar. The project is expected to be complete in August. The northbound lane is closed and work is being performed behind k-rail with an automated signal for reversing one-way traffic control.

SHORT-TERM PROJECTS

State Route 28 (Placer County) from Dollar Drive to Lardin Way: Motorists can expect one-way traffic control at various locations from6:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday for guardrail repair work.

State Route 89 (Placer County) from Alpine Meadows Road to Squaw Valley Road: Motorists can expect one-way traffic control at various locations from 6:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday for guardrail repair work.

State Route 49 (El Dorado County) from Dolomite Drive to Crystal Boulevard/Monitor Road: Motorists can expect one-way traffic control from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Monday through Friday for utility work.

State Route 49 (El Dorado County) at the North Fork American River Bridge: Motorists can expect one-way traffic from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. Monday through Saturday for bridge joint replacement work.

U.S. Highway 50 (El Dorado County) from Riverton to Alder Creek Road: Motorists can expect one-way traffic control at various locations from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday for drainage work.

U.S. Highway 50 (El Dorado County) at Kyburz Drive: Motorists can expect one-way traffic control from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday for utility work.

U.S. Highway 50 (El Dorado County) from Fairway Avenue to Ham Lane: Eastbound motorists can expect the #2 lane closed from 6 a.m. 6 p.m. Monday for grinding and paving work.

State Route 193 (El Dorado County) from the junction with State Route 49 in Cool to the junction with State Route 49 in Placerville: Motorists can a moving closure from 10 p.m. Monday to 4 a.m. Tuesday for a striping operation.

State Route 193 (El Dorado County) from .5 miles west of the junction with State Route 49 in Placerville: Motorists can one-way traffic control from 5 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Friday for drainage work.

Unexpected schedule changes may occur. For current information on roadwork, delays, road conditions and emergency closures, call the voice-activated Caltrans Highway Information Network (CHIN) at 1-800-427-7623 (ROAD) or visit Caltrans’ “QuickMap” website at: http://quickmap.dot.ca.gov/

Source: Caltrans