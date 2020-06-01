Lake Tahoe Basin and El Dorado County roadwork schedule through June 6, 2020



LONG-TERM PROJECTS

U.S. Highway 50 (El Dorado County): Work continues an $11.6 million project to replace the U.S. Highway 50 Sawmill (Ridgeway Drive) Undercrossing in Pollock Pines to address the aging bridge deck, improve sight distance, bring the bridge railings up to current design standards and make local road improvements to Ridgeway Drive. Completion is expected by June 2021. Highway 50 is reduced to one lane in each direction through the construction zone.

U.S. Highway 50 (El Dorado County): Eastbound motorists can expect the Cedar Grove on-ramp and off-ramp closed from 6 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 6 a.m. to noon Friday for electrical work.

U.S. Highway 50 (El Dorado County): Work has been postponed until late summer on a $14.1 million project to replace the Echo Summit Sidehill Viaduct, located 7 miles west of South Lake Tahoe. This project is replacing the current bridge, built in 1939, with a new structure to meet current design and safety standards. Completion is expected by this fall. For more information, visit way2tahoe.com

U.S. Highway 50 (El Dorado County): Work is complete on a $52.9 million project from the “Y” intersection at State Route 89 to the Trout Creek Bridge in South Lake Tahoe. This project built new drainage systems to collect and treat stormwater runoff, rebuilt curbs, gutters and sidewalks, widened the highway to allow for bike lanes and resurfaced the highway.

State Route 193 (El Dorado County): Work continues on a $6.1 million project to build retaining walls at two locations on State Route 193 between Kelsey Road and Rock Creek Road and to install metal beam guardrail. The project is expected to be complete in August. The northbound lane is closed and work is being performed behind k-rail with an automated signal for reversing one-way traffic control.

SHORT-TERM PROJECTS

State Route 28 (Placer County) from Dollar Drive to Dollar Creek: Motorists can expect one-way traffic control from 6 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday for tree work.

State Route 49 (El Dorado/Placer County) from the North Fork American River Bridge to Foresthill Road: Motorists can expect one-way traffic control from 7 p.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday for bridge work.

U.S. Highway 50 (El Dorado County): the Coloma Street pedestrian crossing in Placerville is scheduled to be closed from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. Monday through Friday for bridge work.

U.S. Highway 50 (El Dorado County) from Riverton to Alder Creek Road: Motorists can expect one-way traffic control at various locations from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday for drainage work.

U.S. Highway 50 (El Dorado County) from Camp Sacramento to Sayles Canyon Road: Motorists can expect one-way traffic control from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday for grinding and paving work.

U.S. Highway 50 (El Dorado County) from the Echo Summit Caltrans Maintenance Yard to Upper Truckee Road in Meyers: Motorists can expect one-way traffic control from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Friday for grinding and paving work.

State Route 89 (El Dorado/Placer County) from Eagle Falls Campground to Squaw Valley Road: Motorists can expect one-way traffic control at various locations from 6 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday, Wednesday and Thursday for tree work.

State Route 267 (Placer County) from the Ranger Station road to Carnelian Bay Avenue: Motorists can expect one-way traffic control at various locations from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Thursday for guardrail repair work.

Unexpected schedule changes may occur. For current information on roadwork, delays, road conditions and emergency closures, call the voice-activated Caltrans Highway Information Network (CHIN) at 1-800-427-7623 (ROAD) or visit Caltrans’ “QuickMap” website at: http://quickmap.dot.ca.gov/

Source: Caltrans