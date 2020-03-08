Lake Tahoe Basin and El Dorado County roadwork schedule through March 14, 2020

LONG-TERM PROJECTS

U.S. Highway 50 (El Dorado County): Work is winter suspension on a $5.2 million project to upgrade metal beam guardrail and construct concrete barriers at 89 locations from the Red Hawk Undercrossing to 1.9 miles west of the junction with State Route 89 in Meyers. Completion is expected in late spring 2020.

U.S. Highway 50 (El Dorado County): Work is in winter suspension on a $14.1 million project to replace the Echo Summit Sidehill Viaduct, located 7 miles west of South Lake Tahoe. This project is replacing the current bridge, built in 1939, with a new structure to meet current design and safety standards. Completion is expected this fall. For more information, visitway2tahoe.com

U.S. Highway 50 (El Dorado County): Work is in winter suspension on a $57 million project from the “Y” intersection at State Route 89 to the Trout Creek Bridge in South Lake Tahoe. This project is building new drainage systems to collect and treat stormwater runoff, rebuilding curbs, gutters and sidewalks, widening the highway to allow for bike lanes and resurfacing the roadway. Completion is expected this spring.

State Route 193 (El Dorado County): Work resumes on a $6.1 million project to build retaining walls at two locations on State Route 193 between Kelsey Road and Rock Creek Road and to install metal beam guardrail. Completion is expected this spring.

State Route 193 (El Dorado County) between Rock Creek Road and the South Fork American River (Chili Bar): Motorists can expect one-way traffic control from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday for miscellaneous construction work

SHORT-TERM PROJECTS

State Route 49 (El Dorado County) from the junction of State Route 193 in Cool to Borland Avenue/Lincoln Way in Auburn: Motorists can expect one-way traffic control at various locations from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Thursday for maintenance work.

State Route 49 (El Dorado County) from the Amador County line to Lilyama Road: Motorists can expect one-way traffic control at various locations from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Monday through Friday for tree work.

U.S. Highway 50 (El Dorado County) at Shingle Springs Drive, Canal Street, Spring Street and Bedford Avenue: Eastbound and westbound motorists can expect the #1 lane closed intermittently from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m. Tuesday through Friday for signal work.

U.S. Highway 50 (El Dorado County) at Mill Run: Eastbound and westbound motorists can expect the #1 lane closed from 5 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday for utility pole replacement work.

U.S. Highway 50 (El Dorado County) from Sand Flat to Silver Fork: Motorists can expect one-way traffic control at various locations from 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday through Saturday for crack-sealing work.

State Route 89 (El Dorado County) from Meeks Bay Resort to Sugar Pine State Park: Motorists can expect one-way traffic control from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday for utility work.

State Route 193 (El Dorado County) from Prospect Hill Lane and Meadow Brook Road: Motorists can expect one-way traffic control at various locations from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Monday through Friday for tree work.

Source: Caltrans