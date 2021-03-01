Lake Tahoe Basin and El Dorado County roadwork schedule through March 6

LONG-TERM PROJECTS

U.S. Highway 50 (El Dorado County): Work continues on a $53.6 million safety project in the Camino area to replace the existing concrete median barrier and fill in the gaps in the barrier, build an undercrossing, a wildlife crossing, make local road improvements and replace culverts. The project is expected to be completed in 2022. No traffic-interfering work is scheduled on the highway. Westbound Carson Road is closed between Carson Court and Sierra Blanca Road for bridge work. Motorists are being detoured onto westbound Highway 50 and back onto Carson Road.

U.S. Highway 50 (El Dorado County): Work is in winter suspension on an $11.5 million project to replace the U.S. Highway 50 Sawmill (Ridgeway Drive) Undercrossing in Pollock Pines to address the aging bridge deck, improve sight distance, bring the bridge railings up to current design standards and make improvements to Ridgeway Drive, including curb, gutter and sidewalk work. The project also includes adding overhead lights to the Sly Park Road on- and off-ramps. Completion is expected by June 2021.

U.S. Highway 50 (El Dorado County): Work is in winter suspension on a $19 million project to stabilize the westbound section of the highway in Fresh Pond by building a 428-foot-long retaining wall, concrete barrier and repaving the highway. This location on US 50 has a history of surface cracking and sinking. Completion is expected by spring 2022. No traffic-interfering work is scheduled on the highway.

SHORT-TERM PROJECTS

State Route 28 (Placer County) from 4690 North Lake Boulevard to 4700 North Lake Boulevard: Long-term shoulder closure for utility work.

State Route 89 (Placer County) from Hazel Street to Mackinaw Road in Tahoe City: Motorists can expect one-way traffic control at various locations from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday for utility work.

State Route 89 (Placer County) from Alpine Meadows Road to West River Street in Truckee: Motorists can expect intermittent one-way traffic control and shoulder closures at various locations from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday for a striping operation.

State Route 267 (Placer County) from Schaffer Mill Road/Truckee Airport to Kings Beach: Motorists can expect intermittent one-way traffic control and shoulder closures at various locations from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday for a striping operation.

U.S. Highway 50 (El Dorado County) at locations from El Dorado Hill Boulevard to Greenstone Road: Eastbound and westbound motorists can expect partial ramp closures, shoulder and median closures from 6:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday for electrical work.

U.S. Highway 50 (El Dorado County) at Mosquito Road in Placerville: Westbound motorists can expect a full off-ramp closure from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday for utility work.

U.S. Highway 50 (El Dorado County) at Cameron Park Road: Westbound motorists can expect a full on-ramp closure from 8 p.m. Monday to 5 a.m. Tuesday and 8 p.m. Tuesday to 5 a.m. Wednesday for utility work.

Unexpected schedule changes may occur. For current information on roadwork, delays, road conditions and emergency closures, call the voice-activated Caltrans Highway Information Network (CHIN) at 1-800-427-7623 (ROAD) or visit Caltrans’ “QuickMap” website at: http://quickmap.dot.ca.gov/

Source: Caltrans