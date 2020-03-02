Lake Tahoe Basin and El Dorado County roadwork schedule through March 7

SHORT-TERM PROJECTS

State Route 89 (Placer County) from Alpine Meadows to Squaw Valley: Motorists can expect one-way traffic control at various locations from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday for guardrail repair work.

State Route 267 (Placer County) from Carnelian Bay Avenue to the junction with State Route 28 in Kings Beach: Motorists can expect one-way traffic control at various locations from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday for crack-sealing work.

State Route 49 (El Dorado County) from the junction of State Route 193 in Cool to Borland Avenue/Lincoln Way in Auburn: Motorists can expect one-way traffic control at various locations from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday for maintenance work.

State Route 89 (El Dorado County) from Meeks Bay Resort to Sugar Pine State Park in Tahoma: Motorists can expect one-way traffic control at various locations from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Thursday for guardrail repair and tree work.

LONG-TERM PROJECTS

U.S. Highway 50 (El Dorado County): Work is winter suspension on a $5.2 million project to upgrade metal beam guardrail and construct concrete barriers at 89 locations from the Red Hawk Undercrossing to 1.9 miles west of the junction with State Route 89 in Meyers. Completion is expected in late spring 2020.

U.S. Highway 50 (El Dorado County): Work is in winter suspension on a $14.1 million project to replace the Echo Summit Sidehill Viaduct, located 7 miles west of South Lake Tahoe. This project is replacing the current bridge, built in 1939, with a new structure to meet current design and safety standards. Completion is expected this fall. For more information, visit way2tahoe.com

U.S. Highway 50 (El Dorado County): Work is in winter suspension on a $57 million project from the “Y” intersection at State Route 89 to the Trout Creek Bridge in South Lake Tahoe. This project is building new drainage systems to collect and treat stormwater runoff, rebuilding curbs, gutters and sidewalks, widening the highway to allow for bike lanes and resurfacing the roadway. Completion is expected this spring.

State Route 193 (El Dorado County): Work is in winter suspension on a $6.1 million project to build retaining walls at two locations on State Route 193 between Kelsey Road and Rock Creek Road and to install metal beam guardrail. Completion is expected this spring.

Unexpected schedule changes may occur. For current information on roadwork, delays, road conditions and emergency closures, call the voice-activated Caltrans Highway Information Network (CHIN) at 1-800-427-7623 (ROAD) or visit Caltrans’ “QuickMap” website at: http://quickmap.dot.ca.gov/

Source: Caltrans