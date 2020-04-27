Lake Tahoe Basin and El Dorado County roadwork schedule through May 2, 2020

Caltrans would like to remind motorists to please to stay home except for essential needs.

LONG-TERM PROJECTS

U.S. Highway 50 (El Dorado County): Work continues on a $5.2 million project to upgrade metal beam guardrail and construct concrete barriers at 89 locations from the Red Hawk Undercrossing to 1.9 miles west of the junction with State Route 89 in Meyers. Completion is expected in late spring 2020. No traffic-interfering work is scheduled.

U.S. Highway 50 (El Dorado County): Work continues an $11.5 million project to replace the U.S. Highway 50 Sawmill (Ridgeway Drive) Undercrossing in Pollock Pines to address the aging bridge deck, improve sight distance, bring the bridge railings up to current design standards and make local road improvements to Ridgeway Drive. Completion is expected by June 2021. Ridgeway Drive under the bridge and the eastbound #2 lane are scheduled to be closed until mid-July.

U.S. Highway 50 (El Dorado County) at the Sawmill Undercrossing (Ridgeway Drive): Eastbound motorists can expect the off-ramp closed intermittently from 6:45 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday for equipment moves.

U.S. Highway 50 (El Dorado County): Work has resumed on a $14.1 million project to replace the Echo Summit Sidehill Viaduct, located 7 miles west of South Lake Tahoe. This project is replacing the current bridge, built in 1939, with a new structure to meet current design and safety standards. Completion is expected by this fall. For more information, visit way2tahoe.com No traffic-interfering work is scheduled.

U.S. Highway 50 (El Dorado County): Work is resuming on a $57 million project from the “Y” intersection at State Route 89 to the Trout Creek Bridge in South Lake Tahoe. This project is building new drainage systems to collect and treat stormwater runoff, rebuilding curbs, gutters and sidewalks, widening the highway to allow for bike lanes and resurfacing the roadway. Work is expected to be complete in June.

U.S. Highway 50 (El Dorado County) from B Street to Trout Creek: Eastbound and westbound motorists can expect alternating lane closures from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday for striping work.

State Route 193 (El Dorado County): Work is currently suspended a $6.1 million project to build retaining walls at two locations on State Route 193 between Kelsey Road and Rock Creek Road and to install metal beam guardrail. Completion is expected later this spring. No traffic-interfering work is scheduled.

SHORT-TERM PROJECTS

State Route 28 (Placer County) from Secline Street to Islet Avenue: Motorists can expect one-way traffic control at various locations from7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Thursday for sewer work.

State Route 89 (Placer County) from Rampart Drive to Squaw Valley Road: Motorists can expect one-way traffic at various locations from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday for guardrail repair and signal work.

State Route 49 (El Dorado County) from Bradley Drive to Fowler Lane: Motorists can expect one-way traffic control from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday for miscellaneous construction work.

State Route 49 (El Dorado County) at Pilot Hill Drive: Motorists can expect one-way traffic control from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday and Tuesday for sound wall work.

U.S. Highway 50 (El Dorado County) at Cameron Park Drive: Eastbound motorists can expect the off-ramp closed and westbound motorists can expect the on-ramp closed from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. Monday through Wednesday for electrical work.

State Route 89 (El Dorado County) from Meeks Creek to Sugar Pine State Park: Motorists can expect one-way traffic from 7 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. Monday through Friday for utility work.

Unexpected schedule changes may occur. For current information on roadwork, delays, road conditions and emergency closures, call the voice-activated Caltrans Highway Information Network (CHIN) at 1-800-427-7623 (ROAD) or visit Caltrans’ “QuickMap” website at: http://quickmap.dot.ca.gov/

Source: Caltrans