Lake Tahoe Basin and El Dorado County roadwork schedule through May 23

Most traffic-interfering work will be restricted from 6 a.m. Friday, May 22 until 10 p.m. Monday, May 25 due to the Memorial Day holiday.

LONG-TERM PROJECTS

U.S. Highway 50 (El Dorado County): Work is complete on a $5.2 million project to upgrade metal beam guardrail and construct concrete barriers at 89 locations from the Red Hawk Undercrossing to 1.9 miles west of the junction with State Route 89 in Meyers.

U.S. Highway 50 (El Dorado County): Work continues an $11.6 million project to replace the U.S. Highway 50 Sawmill (Ridgeway Drive) Undercrossing in Pollock Pines to address the aging bridge deck, improve sight distance, bring the bridge railings up to current design standards and make local road improvements to Ridgeway Drive. Completion is expected by June 2021. Ridgeway Drive under the bridge and the eastbound #2 lane are scheduled to be closed until mid-July.

U.S. Highway 50 (El Dorado County): Work has been postponed until late summer on a $14.1 million project to replace the Echo Summit Sidehill Viaduct, located 7 miles west of South Lake Tahoe. This project is replacing the current bridge, built in 1939, with a new structure to meet current design and safety standards. Completion is expected by this fall. For more information, visit way2tahoe.com No traffic-interfering work is scheduled.

U.S. Highway 50 (El Dorado County): Work is wrapping up on a $52.8 million project from the “Y” intersection at State Route 89 to the Trout Creek Bridge in South Lake Tahoe. This project is building new drainage systems to collect and treat stormwater runoff, rebuilding curbs, gutters and sidewalks, widening the highway to allow for bike lanes and resurfacing the roadway. Work is expected to be complete at the end of May.

May 18-19

U.S. Highway 50 (El Dorado County) from B Street to the Trout Creek Bridge: Eastbound and westbound motorists can expect alternating lane closures at various locations throughout the project from 5 p.m. Monday to 2 a.m. Tuesday for striping work and final punch-list items.

State Route 193 (El Dorado County): Work has resumed on a $6.1 million project to build retaining walls at two locations on State Route 193 between Kelsey Road and Rock Creek Road and to install metal beam guardrail. The project is expected to complete in July.

May 18-22

State Route 193 (El Dorado County) from Rock Creek Road to the South Fork American River (Chili Bar): Motorists can expect one-way traffic control from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday for k-rail installation.

SHORT-TERM PROJECTS

State Route 28 (Placer County) from Park Lane to the Nevada state line: Motorists can expect one-way traffic control from 6 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday for drain cleaning work.

State Route 267 (Placer County) from Mt. Watson Road to Martis Peak Road: Motorists can expect reversing, one-way traffic control and shoulder closures from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Thursday for guardrail repair.

State Route 49 (El Dorado County) from Bradley Drive to Fowler Lane: Motorists can expect intersection shoulder closures from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday for electrical work.

Highway 50 (El Dorado County) at the Coloma State pedestrian overcrossing in Placerville: The overcrossing is scheduled to be closed from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m. Monday through Friday for bridge repair work.

U.S. Highway 50 (El Dorado County) from Riverton at Alder Creek Road: Motorists can expect one-way traffic control at various locations from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday for drainage work.

Unexpected schedule changes may occur. For current information on roadwork, delays, road conditions and emergency closures, call the voice-activated Caltrans Highway Information Network (CHIN) at 1-800-427-7623 (ROAD) or visit Caltrans’ “QuickMap” website at: http://quickmap.dot.ca.gov/

Source: Caltrans