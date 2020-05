Lake Tahoe Basin and El Dorado County roadwork schedule through May 9, 2020

LONG-TERM PROJECTS

U.S. Highway 50 (El Dorado County): Work continues on a $5.2 million project to upgrade metal beam guardrail and construct concrete barriers at 89 locations from the Red Hawk Undercrossing to 1.9 miles west of the junction with State Route 89 in Meyers. Completion is expected in late spring 2020. No traffic-interfering work is scheduled.

U.S. Highway 50 (El Dorado County): Work continues an $11.6 million project to replace the U.S. Highway 50 Sawmill (Ridgeway Drive) Undercrossing in Pollock Pines to address the aging bridge deck, improve sight distance, bring the bridge railings up to current design standards and make local road improvements to Ridgeway Drive. Completion is expected by June 2021. Ridgeway Drive under the bridge and the eastbound #2 lane are scheduled to be closed until mid-July.

May 4-8

U.S. Highway 50 (El Dorado County) at the Sawmill Undercrossing (Ridgeway Drive): Eastbound motorists can expect the off-ramp closed intermittently from 6:15 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 6:15 a.m. to noon Friday for bridge work. The detour is Sly Park Road when the ramp is closed.

U.S. Highway 50 (El Dorado County): Work has resumed on a $14.1 million project to replace the Echo Summit Sidehill Viaduct, located 7 miles west of South Lake Tahoe. This project is replacing the current bridge, built in 1939, with a new structure to meet current design and safety standards. Completion is expected by this fall. For more information, visit way2tahoe.com No traffic-interfering work is scheduled.

U.S. Highway 50 (El Dorado County): Work has resumed on a $52.8 million project from the “Y” intersection at State Route 89 to the Trout Creek Bridge in South Lake Tahoe. This project is building new drainage systems to collect and treat stormwater runoff, rebuilding curbs, gutters and sidewalks, widening the highway to allow for bike lanes and resurfacing the roadway. Work is expected to be complete in June.

U.S. Highway 50 (El Dorado County) from B Street to the Trout Creek Bridge: Eastbound and westbound motorists can expect alternating lane closures at various locations throughout the project from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday for striping work.

State Route 193 (El Dorado County): Work is currently suspended due to COVID-19 on a $6.1 million project to build retaining walls at two locations on State Route 193 between Kelsey Road and Rock Creek Road and to install metal beam guardrail. Work is expected to resume May 18 and be completed in July.

SHORT-TERM PROJECTS

State Route 89 (Nevada County) from West River Street to Donner Pass Road in Truckee: Motorists may expect intermittent lane and shoulder closures from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Thursday for a crack-sealing operation.

State Route 28 (Placer County) from the junction with State Route 89 in Tahoe City to Sierra Terrace Road: Motorists can expect one-way traffic control from 6:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday for a crack-sealing operation.

State Route 28 (Placer County) from Onyx Street to Speed Boat Avenue: Motorists can expect intermittent full highway closures at various locations from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday for water testing work.

State Route 28 (Placer County) from Agatam Avenue East to National Avenue: Motorists can expect intermittent one-way traffic control from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday and Tuesday for sewer work.

State Route 28 (Placer County) from Deer Street to Fox Street in Kings Beach: Motorists can expect one-way traffic control from 6:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday for striping work.

State Route 49 (El Dorado County) from Bradley Drive to Fowler Lane: Motorists can expect one-way traffic control from 6 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday for pavement work.

State Route 49 (El Dorado County) from with junction with State Route 193 in Cool to the Placer County line: Motorists can expect one-way traffic control at various locations from 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday for guard rail repair work.

State Route 49 (El Dorado County) from Pilot Hill to Rattlesnake Bar Road: Motorists can expect one-way traffic control from 6:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday and Tuesday for shoulder work.

U.S. Highway 50 (El Dorado County) from Ice House Road to Bull Creek Road: Motorists can expect one-way traffic control from 7 a.m. to noon Sunday for utility work.

U.S. Highway 50 (El Dorado County) from Navaho Drive in Meyers to F Street in South Lake Tahoe: Motorists can expect one-way traffic control at various locations from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday for a crack-sealing operation.

U.S. Highway 50 (El Dorado County) from Upper Truckee Road in Meyers to Friday Avenue in South Lake Tahoe: Motorists can expect intermittent full highway closures at various locations from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday for water testing work.

Unexpected schedule changes may occur. For current information on roadwork, delays, road conditions and emergency closures, call the voice-activated Caltrans Highway Information Network (CHIN) at 1-800-427-7623 (ROAD) or visit Caltrans’ “QuickMap” website at: http://quickmap.dot.ca.gov/

Source: Caltrans