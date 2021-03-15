Lake Tahoe Basin, El Dorado County roadwork schedule through March 20

Unexpected schedule changes may occur. For current information on roadwork, delays, road conditions and emergency closures, call the voice-activated Caltrans Highway Information Network (CHIN) at 1-800-427-7623 (ROAD) or visit Caltrans’ “QuickMap” website at: http://quickmap.dot.ca.gov/

LONG-TERM PROJECTS

U.S. Highway 50 (El Dorado County): Work continues on a $53.6 million safety project in the Camino area to replace the existing concrete median barrier and fill in the gaps in the barrier, build an undercrossing, a wildlife crossing, make local road improvements and replace culverts. The project is expected to be completed in 2022. No traffic-interfering work is scheduled on the highway. Westbound Carson Road is closed between Carson Court and Sierra Blanca Road for bridge work. Motorists are being detoured onto westbound Highway 50 and back onto Carson Road.

U.S. Highway 50 (El Dorado County): Work is in winter suspension on an $11.5 million project to replace the U.S. Highway 50 Sawmill (Ridgeway Drive) Undercrossing in Pollock Pines to address the aging bridge deck, improve sight distance, bring the bridge railings up to current design standards and make improvements to Ridgeway Drive, including curb, gutter and sidewalk work. The project also includes adding overhead lights to the Sly Park Road on- and off-ramps. Completion is expected by June 2021.

U.S. Highway 50 (El Dorado County): Work is in winter suspension on a $19 million project to stabilize the westbound section of the highway in Fresh Pond by building a 428-foot-long retaining wall, concrete barrier and repaving the highway. This location on US 50 has a history of surface cracking and sinking. Completion is expected by spring 2022. No traffic-interfering work is scheduled on the highway.

SHORT-TERM PROJECTS

State Route 28 (Placer County) from Ridgewood Road to Center Street: Motorists can except intermittent one-way traffic control from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday for construction work on a private residence.

State Route 28 (Placer County) from Park Lane to Speed Boat Avenue in Kings Beach: Motorists can expect shoulder closures and intermittent one-way traffic control from 6 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday for sewer work.

State Route 267 (Placer County) from National Avenue to Carnelian Bay Road: Northbound motorists can expect shoulder closures from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday for guardrail repair work.

State Route 267 (Placer County) at Brockway Summit: Motorists can expect one-way traffic control from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday for guardrail repair work.

U.S. Highway 50 (El Dorado County) at various locations from Latrobe Road/El Dorado Hills Boulevard to Spring Street in Placerville: Eastbound and westbound motorists can expect partial ramp closures, shoulder and median closures from 6:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday for electrical work.

U.S. Highway 50 (El Dorado County) from Point View Drive to Smith Flat Road in Placerville: Westbound motorists can expect ramp and lane restrictions from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday for tree work.

U.S. Highway 50 (El Dorado County) at Fresh Pond: Motorists can expect intermittent one-way traffic control from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday for tree work.

State Route 193 (El Dorado County) at Ricci Road: Motorists can expect intermittent one-way traffic control from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Wednesday for tree work.

State Route 193 (El Dorado County) from Chicken Flat Road to Garden Valley Road: Motorists can expect intermittent one-way traffic control from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday and Tuesday for tree work.

Source: Caltrans