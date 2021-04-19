Lake Tahoe Basin roadwork schedule through April 24

Unexpected schedule changes may occur. For current information on roadwork, delays, road conditions and emergency closures, call the voice-activated Caltrans Highway Information Network (CHIN) at 1-800-427-7623 (ROAD) or visit Caltrans’ “QuickMap” website at: http://quickmap.dot.ca.gov/

SHORT-TERM PROJECTS

State Route 267 (Nevada/Placer County) from Brockway Road/Soaring Way to Airport Road/Schaffer Mill: Motorists can except one-way traffic control at various locations from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday for tree work.

State Route 28 (Placer County) from Onyx Street to Speed Boat Avenue: Motorists can expect temporary traffic holds in both directions at various locations from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday for water testing.

State Route 28 (Placer County) from Stag Avenue to Brassie Avenue: Westbound motorists can expect shoulder closures at various locations from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday for utility work.

State Route 28 (Placer County) from Deer Street to Fox Street in Kings Beach: Motorists can expect one-way traffic control from 6:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday for striping work.

State Route 28 (Placer County) from Fox Street to Park Lane: Motorists can expect one-way traffic control from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday and Friday for utility work.

State Route 28 (Placer County) from Speed Boat Avenue to Chipmunk Street in Kings Beach: Westbound motorists can expect should closures from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday for utility work.

State Route 49 (El Dorado County) from Oak Dell Road to Droi Lane/Lane: Southbound motorists can expect the #1 lane closed from 8 a.m. to noon Monday for electrical repair work.

State Route 49 (El Dorado County) from Riverwood Drive to Cold Springs Road in Coloma: Motorists can expect one-way traffic control from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday for crack-sealing work.

U.S. Highway 50 (El Dorado County) from Carson Road to Snows Road in Camino: Eastbound and westbound motorists can expect intermittent ramp, shoulder and lane closures at various locations from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. Monday through Friday for electrical work.

State Route 193 (El Dorado County) at Cherry Acres Road: Motorists can expect one-way traffic control from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday for utility work.

LONG-TERM PROJECTS

U.S. Highway 50 (El Dorado County): Work continues on a $53.6 million safety project in the Camino area to replace the existing concrete median barrier and fill in the gaps in the barrier, build an undercrossing, a wildlife crossing, make local road improvements and replace culverts. The project is expected to be completed in 2022. No traffic-interfering work is scheduled on the highway. Westbound Carson Road is closed between Carson Court and Sierra Blanca Road for bridge work. Motorists are being detoured onto westbound Highway 50 and back onto Carson Road.

U.S. Highway 50 (El Dorado County): Work is in winter suspension on an $11.5 million project to replace the U.S. Highway 50 Sawmill (Ridgeway Drive) Undercrossing in Pollock Pines to address the aging bridge deck, improve sight distance, bring the bridge railings up to current design standards and make improvements to Ridgeway Drive, including curb, gutter and sidewalk work. The project also includes adding overhead lights to the Sly Park Road on- and off-ramps. Completion is expected by June 2021.

U.S. Highway 50 (El Dorado County): Work has resumed on a $19 million project to stabilize the westbound section of the highway in Fresh Pond by building a 428-foot-long retaining wall, concrete barrier and repaving the highway. This location has a history of surface cracking and sinking. Completion is expected by spring 2022. Westbound Highway 50 is reduced to one lane through the construction zone.

Source: Caltrans