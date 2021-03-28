Lake Tahoe Basin roadwork schedule through April 3

Unexpected schedule changes may occur. For current information on roadwork, delays, road conditions and emergency closures, call the voice-activated Caltrans Highway Information Network (CHIN) at 1-800-427-7623 (ROAD) or visit Caltrans’ “QuickMap” website at: http://quickmap.dot.ca.gov/

LONG-TERM PROJECTS

U.S. Highway 50 (El Dorado County): Work continues on a $53.6 million safety project in the Camino area to replace the existing concrete median barrier and fill in the gaps in the barrier, build an undercrossing, a wildlife crossing, make local road improvements and replace culverts. The project is expected to be completed in 2022. No traffic-interfering work is scheduled on the highway. Westbound Carson Road is closed between Carson Court and Sierra Blanca Road for bridge work. Motorists are being detoured onto westbound Highway 50 and back onto Carson Road.

U.S. Highway 50 (El Dorado County): Work is in winter suspension on an $11.5 million project to replace the U.S. Highway 50 Sawmill (Ridgeway Drive) Undercrossing in Pollock Pines to address the aging bridge deck, improve sight distance, bring the bridge railings up to current design standards and make improvements to Ridgeway Drive, including curb, gutter and sidewalk work. The project also includes adding overhead lights to the Sly Park Road on- and off-ramps. Completion is expected by June 2021.

U.S. Highway 50 (El Dorado County): Work is in winter suspension on a $19 million project to stabilize the westbound section of the highway in Fresh Pond by building a 428-foot-long retaining wall, concrete barrier and repaving the highway. This location on US 50 has a history of surface cracking and sinking. Completion is expected by spring 2022. No traffic-interfering work is scheduled on the highway.

SHORT-TERM PROJECTS

State Route 28 (Placer County) from Ridgewood Road to Watson Creek: Eastbound motorists can except intermittent lane closures from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday for utility work.

State Route 28 (Placer County) from Nevada State Line to Beaver Street: Westbound motorists can expect right shoulder closures from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday for sewer work.

State Route 267 (Placer County) at Brockway Summit: Motorists can expect lane closures from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday for striping.

State Route 49 (El Dorado County) at Sand Ridge Road: Northbound motorists can expect intermittent lane and shoulder closures from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday for tree work.

State Route 49 (El Dorado County) from Bacchi Road to Loadstar Road: Southbound motorists can expect intermittent lane and shoulder closures from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday and Tuesday for tree work.

State Route 49 (El Dorado County) at Cave Valley Road: Motorists can expect intermittent lane and shoulder closures from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday for tree work.

State Route 49 (El Dorado County) from Meadowview Acres Road to Aaron Cool Drive: Motorists can expect intermittent lane and shoulder closures from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday for utility work and 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursday for tree work.

U.S. Highway 50 (El Dorado County) at various locations from Latrobe Road/El Dorado Hills Boulevard to Spring Street in Placerville: Eastbound and westbound motorists can expect partial ramp closures, shoulder and median closures from 6:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday for electrical work.

U.S. Highway 50 (El Dorado County) from El Dorado Road to Missouri Flat Road: Motorists can expect shoulder restrictions from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday through Friday for shoulder work.

State Route 193 (El Dorado County) at American River Road: Eastbound motorists can expect intermittent lane and shoulder closures from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Monday for utility work.

State Route 193 (El Dorado County) at Greenwood Road: Eastbound motorists can expect intermittent lane and shoulder closures from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Monday for utility work.

State Route 193 (El Dorado County) from Tegra Road to Penobscot Road: Motorists can expect intermittent lane closures from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesday and Friday for tree work.

State Route 193 (El Dorado County) from Ricci Road to Graybar Mine Road: Motorists can expect intermittent lane closures from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday for tree work.

Source: Caltrans