Lake Tahoe Basin roadwork schedule through Feb. 1

LONG-TERM PROJECTS

U.S. Highway 50 (El Dorado County): Work is winter suspension on a $5.2 million project to upgrade metal beam guardrail and construct concrete barriers at 89 locations from the Red Hawk Undercrossing to 1.9 miles west of the junction with State Route 89 in Meyers. Completion is expected in late spring 2020.

U.S. Highway 50 (El Dorado County): Work is in winter suspension on a $14.1 million project to replace the Echo Summit Sidehill Viaduct, located 7 miles west of South Lake Tahoe. This project is replacing the current bridge, built in 1939, with a new structure to meet current design and safety standards. Completion is expected this fall. For more information, visitway2tahoe.com

U.S. Highway 50 (El Dorado County): Work is in winter suspension on a $57 million project from the “Y” intersection at State Route 89 to the Trout Creek Bridge in South Lake Tahoe. This project is building new drainage systems to collect and treat stormwater runoff, rebuilding curbs, gutters and sidewalks, widening the highway to allow for bike lanes and resurfacing the roadway. Completion is expected this spring.

State Route 193 (El Dorado County): Work continues on a $6.1 million project to build retaining walls at two locations on State Route 193 between Kelsey Road and Rock Creek Road and to install medal beam guardrail. Construction is being done behind k-rail with a signal in operation 24/7 for reversing one-way traffic control.

SHORT-TERM PROJECTS

U.S. Highway 50 (El Dorado County) from Braeburn Lane to 5 Mile Road/Paul Bunyan Road: Eastbound and westbound motorists can expect the #2 to be closed intermittently from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday for tree work.

U.S. Highway 50 (El Dorado County) from Sierra Blanca Drive to the chain installation area: Eastbound motorists can expect the #2 to be closed intermittently from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 7 a.m. to noon Friday for tree work.

U.S. Highway 50 (El Dorado County) from Cirugu Street to Navaho Drive in Meyers: Motorists can expect one-way traffic control from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. Monday through Friday for electrical work.

Unexpected schedule changes may occur. For current information on roadwork, delays, road conditions and emergency closures, call the voice-activated Caltrans Highway Information Network (CHIN) at 1-800-427-7623 (ROAD) or visit Caltrans’ “QuickMap” website at: http://quickmap.dot.ca.gov/

Source: Caltrans