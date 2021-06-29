Lake Tahoe Basin roadwork schedule through July 3

Unexpected schedule changes may occur. For current information on roadwork, delays, road conditions and emergency closures, call the voice-activated Caltrans Highway Information Network (CHIN) at 1-800-427-7623 (ROAD) or visit Caltrans’ “QuickMap” website at: http://quickmap.dot.ca.gov/

SHORT-TERM PROJECTS

State Route 28 (Placer County) from Onyx Street to Sahara Drive in Carnelian Bay: Motorists can expect one-way traffic control from 9 p.m. to 10 a.m. Sunday through Thursday for gas line relocation work.

State Route 28 (Placer County) from State Route 267 to Beach Street in Kings Beach: Motorists can expect one-way traffic control from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. Monday through Friday for gas line relocation work.

U.S. Highway 50 (El Dorado County) at El Dorado Hills Boulevard/Latrobe Road: Eastbound motorists can expect the on- and off-ramps to be closed from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. Monday through Friday for electrical work.

U.S. Highway 50 (El Dorado County) from Ponderosa Road to 39 Mile Stone: Eastbound and westbound motorists can expect intermittent ramp, shoulder and lane closures at various locations from 6 p.m. to 8 a.m. and from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Thursday for paving and electrical work.





State Route 89 (El Dorado County) from the Alpine County line (Luther Pass) to Grass Lake Road: Motorists can expect one-way traffic control at various locations from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Thursday for grinding and paving work.

LONG-TERM PROJECTS

U.S. Highway 50 (El Dorado County): Work continues on a $55 million safety project in the Camino area to replace the existing concrete median barrier and fill in the gaps in the barrier, build an undercrossing to provide access to the north and south sides of the highway, construct a wildlife undercrossing, drainage upgrades and local road improvements. The project is expected to be completed by December 2022.

June 21-25

U.S. Highway 50 (El Dorado County): Motorists can expect the highway to be reduced to one lane in each direction from Smith Flat Road to 5 Mile Road/Paul Bunyan Road from 8 p.m. Sunday to 6 a.m. Friday for drainage work. Construction of the Ponderado Undercrossing continues on the north side of Highway 50 behind k-rail with no lane reductions.

U.S. Highway 50 (El Dorado County): Work continues on a $19 million project to stabilize the westbound section of the highway in Fresh Pond by building a 428-foot-long retaining wall, concrete barrier and repaving the highway. This location has a history of surface cracking and sinking. Completion is expected by spring 2022. Westbound Highway 50 is reduced to one lane through the construction zone.

Source: Caltrans