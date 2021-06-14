Lake Tahoe Basin roadwork schedule through June 19

Unexpected schedule changes may occur. For current information on roadwork, delays, road conditions and emergency closures, call the voice-activated Caltrans Highway Information Network (CHIN) at 1-800-427-7623 (ROAD) or visit Caltrans’ “QuickMap” website at: http://quickmap.dot.ca.gov/

SHORT-TERM PROJECTS

State Route 28 (Placer County) from Onyx Street to Sahara Drive: Motorists can expect one-way traffic control from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. Sunday through Friday for utility work.

State Route 28 (Placer County) from Agatam Avenue East to National Avenue: Motorists can expect one-way traffic control from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Wednesday for utility work.

State Route 28 (Placer County) from State Route 267 to Beach Street: Motorists can expect one-way traffic control from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. Monday through Friday for gas line relocation work.

U.S. Highway 50 (El Dorado County) from Bass Lake Road to Pioneer Trail in Meyers: Eastbound and westbound motorists can expect intermittent ramp, shoulder and lane closures at various locations from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. and from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday for paving and electrical work.





U.S. Highway 50 (El Dorado County) at Mosquito Road in Placerville: Westbound motorists can expect Mosquito Road off-ramp to be closed from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday for tree work.

U.S. Highway 50 (El Dorado County) from Peavine Ridge Road to Bridal Veil Falls: Eastbound motorists can expect the #2 lane closed at various locations from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday for tree work.

The Caltrans District Traffic Management Branch has reviewed each project and determined that individual project delays are expected to be less than the statewide policy maximum of 30 minutes, unless noted otherwise above. Lanes are numbered from the center divide (#1) to the shoulder (#2, 3, 4, etc.).

LONG-TERM PROJECTS

U.S. Highway 50 (El Dorado County): Work continues on a $53.6 million safety project in the Camino area to replace the existing concrete median barrier and fill in the gaps in the barrier, build an undercrossing, a wildlife crossing, make local road improvements and replace culverts. The project is expected to be completed in 2022.

June 13-18

U.S. Highway 50 (El Dorado County): Motorists can expect the highway to be reduced to one lane in each direction from Still Meadows Road to 5 Mile Road from 8 p.m. Sunday to 6 a.m. Friday for drainage and concrete barrier work.

U.S. Highway 50 (El Dorado County): Work is complete on an $11.5 million project to replace the U.S. Highway 50 Sawmill (Ridgeway Drive) Undercrossing in Pollock Pines to address the aging bridge deck, improve sight distance, bring the bridge railings up to current design standards and make improvements to Ridgeway Drive, including curb, gutter and sidewalk work. The project also included adding overhead lights to the Sly Park Road on- and off-ramps.

U.S. Highway 50 (El Dorado County): Work continues on a $19 million project to stabilize the westbound section of the highway in Fresh Pond by building a 428-foot-long retaining wall, concrete barrier and repaving the highway. This location has a history of surface cracking and sinking. Completion is expected by spring 2022. Westbound Highway 50 is reduced to one lane through the construction zone.

Source: Caltrans