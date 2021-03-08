Lake Tahoe basin roadwork schedule through March 13

LONG-TERM PROJECTS

U.S. Highway 50 (El Dorado County): Work continues on a $53.6 million safety project in the Camino area to replace the existing concrete median barrier and fill in the gaps in the barrier, build an undercrossing, a wildlife crossing, make local road improvements and replace culverts. The project is expected to be completed in 2022. No traffic-interfering work is scheduled on the highway. Westbound Carson Road is closed between Carson Court and Sierra Blanca Road for bridge work. Motorists are being detoured onto westbound Highway 50 and back onto Carson Road.

U.S. Highway 50 (El Dorado County): Work is in winter suspension on an $11.5 million project to replace the U.S. Highway 50 Sawmill (Ridgeway Drive) Undercrossing in Pollock Pines to address the aging bridge deck, improve sight distance, bring the bridge railings up to current design standards and make improvements to Ridgeway Drive, including curb, gutter and sidewalk work. The project also includes adding overhead lights to the Sly Park Road on- and off-ramps. Completion is expected by June 2021.

U.S. Highway 50 (El Dorado County): Work is in winter suspension on a $19 million project to stabilize the westbound section of the highway in Fresh Pond by building a 428-foot-long retaining wall, concrete barrier and repaving the highway. This location on US 50 has a history of surface cracking and sinking. Completion is expected by spring 2022. No traffic-interfering work is scheduled on the highway.

SHORT-TERM PROJECTS

State Route 28 (Placer County) from Ridgewood Road to Center Street: Motorists can except one-way traffic control from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday for utility work.

State Route 28 (Placer County) from 4690 North Lake Boulevard to 4700 North Lake Boulevard: Motorists can except a long-term shoulder closure for utility work.

State Route 49 (El Dorado County) from Pleasant Valley Road to Fowler Lane: Motorists can expect one-way traffic control from 6 p.m. to 6 a.m. Monday through Thursday for utility work.

U.S. Highway 50 (El Dorado County) at Cameron Park Drive: Westbound motorists can except the on-ramp closed from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. Monday through Friday for curb, gutter and sidewalk work.

U.S. Highway 50 (El Dorado County) at various locations from Ponderosa Road to Ray Lawyer Drive in Placerville: Eastbound and westbound motorists can expect partial ramp closures, shoulder and median closures from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday for electrical work.

Source: Caltrans