Lake Tahoe Basin roadwork schedule through May 1

Unexpected schedule changes may occur. For current information on roadwork, delays, road conditions and emergency closures, call the voice-activated Caltrans Highway Information Network (CHIN) at 1-800-427-7623 (ROAD) or visit Caltrans’ “QuickMap” website at: http://quickmap.dot.ca.gov/

SHORT-TERM PROJECTS

State Route 267 (Nevada/Placer County) from the Nevada County line to Airport Road/Schaffer Mill Road: Motorists can except one-way traffic control at various locations from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday for guardrail repair work.

State Route 28 (Placer County) from Beach Avenue to Estates Drive: Motorists can expect shoulder closures from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday for shoulder work and k-rail installation.

U.S. Highway 50 (El Dorado County) from Latrobe Road/El Dorado Hill Boulevard to 39 Milestone Tract: Eastbound and westbound motorists can expect intermittent ramp, shoulder and lane closures at various locations from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. Monday through Friday for electrical work.

U.S. Highway 50 (El Dorado County) from Wildwood Avenue to the Nevada state line: Eastbound and westbound motorists can expect lane restrictions at various locations from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday for pavement repair work.

State Route 89 (El Dorado County) from the Alpine County line to Big Meadow Creek: Motorists can expect one-way traffic control at various locations from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday for pavement repair work.

State Route 89 (Placer County) from the El Dorado County line to the junction with State Route 28 in Tahoe City: Motorists can expect shoulder closures at various locations from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday for utility work.

State Route 89 (Placer County) from Sugar Pine Road to Fir Avenue: Motorists can expect one-way traffic control from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday and Friday for utility work.

State Route 193 (El Dorado County) at Ricci Road: Motorists can expect one-way traffic control from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday for tree work.

LONG-TERM PROJECTS

U.S. Highway 50 (El Dorado County): Work continues on a $53.6 million safety project in the Camino area to replace the existing concrete median barrier and fill in the gaps in the barrier, build an undercrossing, a wildlife crossing, make local road improvements and replace culverts. The project is expected to be completed in 2022. No traffic-interfering work is scheduled on the highway. Westbound Carson Road is closed between Carson Court and Sierra Blanca Road for bridge work. Motorists are being detoured onto westbound Highway 50 and back onto Carson Road.

U.S. Highway 50 (El Dorado County): Work is in winter suspension on an $11.5 million project to replace the U.S. Highway 50 Sawmill (Ridgeway Drive) Undercrossing in Pollock Pines to address the aging bridge deck, improve sight distance, bring the bridge railings up to current design standards and make improvements to Ridgeway Drive, including curb, gutter and sidewalk work. The project also includes adding overhead lights to the Sly Park Road on- and off-ramps. Completion is expected by June 2021.

U.S. Highway 50 (El Dorado County): Work continues on a $19 million project to stabilize the westbound section of the highway in Fresh Pond by building a 428-foot-long retaining wall, concrete barrier and repaving the highway. This location has a history of surface cracking and sinking. Completion is expected by spring 2022. Westbound Highway 50 is reduced to one lane through the construction zone.

Source: Caltrans