Lake Tahoe Basin roadwork schedule through May 15

Unexpected schedule changes may occur. For current information on roadwork, delays, road conditions and emergency closures, call the voice-activated Caltrans Highway Information Network (CHIN) at 1-800-427-7623 (ROAD) or visit Caltrans’ “QuickMap” website at: http://quickmap.dot.ca.gov/

SHORT-TERM PROJECTS

State Route 28 (Placer County) from Onyx Street to Speed Boat Avenue: Motorists can expect intermittent highway closures at various locations from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday for water testing work.

State Route 49 (El Dorado County) from Sand Ridge Road to Gold Beach: Motorists can expect one-way traffic control at various locations from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday for tree work.

State Route 49 (El Dorado County) from Pacific Street to Long Nut Road: Motorists can expect one-way traffic control from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday and Wednesday for tree work.

State Route 49 (El Dorado County) from Teal Pond Drive/Zia Road to Barry Lane: Motorists can expect one-way traffic control from 7 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Thursday for tree work.

State Route 49 (El Dorado County) at Coloma Heights Road: Motorists can expect one-way traffic control from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Wednesday for tree work.

State Route 49 (El Dorado County) from Saint Florian Court in Cool to Borland Street/Lincoln Way in Auburn: Motorists can expect one-way traffic control at various locations from 7:15 a.m. to 4:15 p.m. Monday through Thursday for crack-sealing work.

U.S. Highway 50 (El Dorado County) from Bass Lake Road to Pioneer Trail in South Lake Tahoe: Eastbound and westbound motorists can expect intermittent ramp, shoulder and lane closures at various locations from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. and from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday for paving and electrical work.

U.S. Highway 50 (El Dorado County) at Placerville Drive/Forni Road in Placerville: Eastbound motorists can expect the #2 lane closed from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. Monday for guardrail repair work.

U.S. Highway 50 (El Dorado County) from Upper Truckee Road in Meyers to Friday Avenue in South Lake Tahoe: Motorists can expect highway closures at various locations from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday for water testing work.

U.S. Highway 50 (El Dorado County) from Lakeview Avenue to Fairway Avenue in South Lake Tahoe: Eastbound and westbound motorists can expect moving lane from 6 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday closures for pavement repair work.

State Route 89 (El Dorado County) from the Alpine County line (Luther Pass) to Big Meadow Creek: Motorists can expect one-way traffic control at various locations from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday and Saturday for pavement repair work.

State Route 89 (Placer County) from the El Dorado County line in Tahoma to the junction with State Route 28 in Tahoe City: Motorists can expect intermittent one-way traffic control at various locations from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Wednesday through Friday for crosswalk improvements.

State Route 89 (Placer County) from Tahoe Ski Bowl Way to Silver Street in Homewood: Motorists can expect one-way traffic control from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday for utility work.

State Route 193 (El Dorado County) from Prospect Hill Drive to South Street in Georgetown: Motorists can expect one-way traffic control from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday for tree work.

LONG-TERM PROJECTS

U.S. Highway 50 (El Dorado County): Work continues on a $53.6 million safety project in the Camino area to replace the existing concrete median barrier and fill in the gaps in the barrier, build an undercrossing, a wildlife crossing, make local road improvements and replace culverts. The project is expected to be completed in 2022. No traffic-interfering work is scheduled on the highway. Westbound Carson Road is closed between Carson Court and Sierra Blanca Road for bridge work. Motorists are being detoured onto westbound Highway 50 and back onto Carson Road.

U.S. Highway 50 (El Dorado County): Work continues on an $11.5 million project to replace the U.S. Highway 50 Sawmill (Ridgeway Drive) Undercrossing in Pollock Pines to address the aging bridge deck, improve sight distance, bring the bridge railings up to current design standards and make improvements to Ridgeway Drive, including curb, gutter and sidewalk work. The project also includes adding overhead lights to the Sly Park Road on- and off-ramps. Completion is expected by June 2021. No traffic-interfering work is scheduled on the highway.

U.S. Highway 50 (El Dorado County): Work continues on a $19 million project to stabilize the westbound section of the highway in Fresh Pond by building a 428-foot-long retaining wall, concrete barrier and repaving the highway. This location has a history of surface cracking and sinking. Completion is expected by spring 2022. Westbound Highway 50 is reduced to one lane through the construction zone.

Source: Caltrans