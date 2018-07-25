Lake Tahoe Basin to experience more smoke, haze from wildfire near Yosemite

More smoke and haze is in today's forecast for the Tahoe Basin.

Haze is expected Wednesday throughout the Sierra Nevada, according to the National Weather Service in Reno. The conditions are due to a wildfire burning in Mariposa County just outside Yosemite National Park.

While smoke is in the forecast for the entire region, the thickest smoke is expected in the eastern Sierra south of Markleeville and in northeast California north of Susanville — the latter of which is due to a fire burning in southern Oregon.

Fire activity could change those predictions.

The Tahoe Basin has seen varying degrees of smoke and haze since the Ferguson Fire broke out July 13.

On Tuesday authorities announced they would shut down Yosemite Valley for several days in an attempt to try and stop the fire from spreading into Yosemite National Park.

The closure of a a 20-mile stretch of California Route 41 starts today at noon.