Lake Tahoe Bicycle Coalition calls for nominations for Bike Achievement Awards

Zephyr Cove, NV — Each year, the Lake Tahoe Bicycle Coalition (LTBC) honors those that have made significant advancements to promoting safer bicycling and walking opportunities for Lake Tahoe. LTBC is seeking nominations from the public for individuals, public agencies, organizations, and businesses who made the Tahoe Truckee region more bike friendly in 2020.

The Coalition’s mission is “Helping Tahoe to become more bicycle friendly.” The mission is achieved through the hard work and dedication of partners, individuals, and businesses throughout the region who work to promote bicycling in a variety of ways, including building new bike paths, organizing rides and trail stewardship events, and encouraging customers to ride to their business.

Anyone may submit a nomination for an individual, public agency, organization, or business in the Tahoe-Truckee area by emailing your nominations to awards@tahoebike.org or sending a direct message to LTBC’s Instagram (@tahoebike) or Facebook page by April 16, 2021.

Please send your nominee’s name and say something about their contributions to Tahoe bicycling. The Bike Coalition’s board of directors will review all nominations and select the winners. Awardees will be notified in early May and presented with a plaque in honor of their work.

Last year’s winners were the City of South Lake Tahoe, Squaw Valley Alpine Meadows (and their guests) and the Squaw Village Neighborhood Company, and Charles Nelson.

Source: Lake Tahoe Bicycle Coalition