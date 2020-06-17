Lake Tahoe boating restrictions to be lifted in late June

Boaters from out of the area will soon be able to launch at Lake Tahoe.

The Tahoe Regional Planning Agency said it is hustling to get inspection stations fully staffed and hope to open by late June. No exact date has yet been set.

TRPA spokesman Jeff Cowen said with restrictions easing the shift now is to quickly get stations operating at full capacity.

“Boats will be coming from all over the western United States and we want to be ready for all those inspections,” Cowen said.

TRPA said over the past month or so that it has been performing some inspections at a couple of stations by appointment only for local residents who had purchased new boats or just needed an inspection before putting them into the water.

Cowen said the challenge of getting stations open is hiring staff and then training them with coronavirus precautions “to keep everybody safe.”

He said there have been no issues with out of the area boats trying to launch during phased approach to opening.

Owners of “Tahoe In & Out”vessels visit other waterbodies during the boating year and approximately 85% of them are from outside the Tahoe Basin.

The TRPA in early May announced that boats with “Tahoe-Only” seals were allowed in the lake to discourage visitors coming to the region.

A Lake Tahoe invasive species seal shows that a boat does not need to be inspected or decontaminated to prevent an introduction of harmful invasive species.

“People have been pretty good partners,” Cowen said. “Nobody wants to see an invasive species get into the lake.”

Bill Rozak is the editor of the Tahoe Daily Tribune. He can be reached at brozak@tahoedailytribune.com