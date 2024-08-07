Lake Tahoe Concours d’Elegance celebrates its 50th year in Homewood this weekend

HOMEWOOD, Calif. – The acclaimed and prestigious wooden boat show in North America celebrates its 50th anniversary with a must-see “50 Years of Overall Best of Show” Marque Class August 9-10 at Obexer’s Boat Company in Homewood.

Presented by the Tahoe Yacht Club Foundation (TYCF) and its perpetual partner, Tahoe Luxury Properties, the Lake Tahoe Concours d’Elegance is a showcase of some of the most well-preserved and restored wooden boats in the world and is unrivaled in its exhibition and preservation of boating and maritime tradition. More than 70 of some of the most pristine classic boats in the world will be on display this weekend for the landmark event.

Show Passes are available online and on-site at the event. A portion of the proceeds goes directly to the Lake Tahoe Community and the TYCF’s mission to protect and preserve the environment and history of the Lake Tahoe Basin.

Each year, The Lake Tahoe Concours d’Elegance features more than 60 classic watercrafts. The goal of the TYCF is to always have the best boats in the world, and only the finest boats that measure up to Concours’ meticulous quality standards will be accepted into the show. Over the past four and a half decades, the Lake Tahoe Concours d’Elegance has become a benchmark of the wooden boat community, renowned all over the world for its quality of boat exhibits and high judging standards and practices.

But it does not rest on reputation. Concours consistently raises the bar to earn its title as North America’s premier wooden and classic boat show. Concours has created its own meticulous 100-point judging system and expanded its exhibitor showcase while consistently displaying the most well-preserved and restored wooden and classic fiberglass boats from around the country.

The 2024 Marque Class is “50 Years of Overall Best of Show.” All different types of boats are displayed at the Lake Tahoe Concours d’Elegance, but it is the featured Marque Class that makes each Concours extraordinary.

A Marque Class is selected every year by a panel of nationally recognized classic boat experts and judges to exhibit at the show. Each individual Marque Class is designed to bring a unique element and theme to the show and to ensure boating enthusiasts a new educational and viewing experience year after year.

As the charitable arm of the Tahoe Yacht Club, the TYCF is funded almost exclusively from the proceeds of the Lake Tahoe Concours d’Elegance. The Foundation uses these funds to assist Lake Tahoe area non-profits whose focus is to preserve maritime history and enhance maritime skills.