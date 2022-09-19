Lake Tahoe curling club offering new class for beginners
STATELINE, Nev. — Lake Tahoe Epic Curling in response to heavy local interest since the Winter Olympics is offering a new class.
Those interested will receive top-notch training from the club’s 60 members that include an Olympian, international competitive curlers and even an NCAA champion.
The 3-week class will take place at the club’s facility off Lower Kingsbury Grade in Stateline.
Participants will learn the skills of throwing, sweeping, and game play, followed by the time-honored tradition of “broomstacking” — aka postgame drinks.
The class will meet for three consecutive Mondays from 6-8:30 p.m., including Sept. 26, Oct. 3 and Oct. 10.
The cost is $100 which includes equipment, lessons, a drink after each session and a free, high-performance curling shirt for everyone who attends all three sessions.
Dress for cool temperatures; warmer socks, layered clothing, maybe non-slip mitts/hat. Flat soled athletic shoes recommended.
For more information, visit http://www.laketahoecurling.com or contact Larry Sidney at 860-830-2726.
