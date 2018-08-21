Lake Tahoe estate once owned by Howard Hughes sells for $17.5 million

A lakeside property once owned by reclusive business magnate Howard Hughes recently sold for $17.5 million.

Named Summertide, the historic estate includes five separate parcels totaling 5.5 acres. Located in Crystal Bay, it includes over 500 feet of lake frontage, a lakeside deck, pier and two buoys, according to Tahoe Luxury Properties, which represented the buyer.

An authentic log cabin was built on the property in 1934 by Tasker and Daisy Oddie. Tasker, a Republican politician, served as Nevada's 12th governor and in the U.S. Senate.

Hughes owned the property by 1950, according to Tahoe Luxury Properties, during which time the property hosted notable guests including Marilyn Monroe.

In 1995, the property was purchased from the Howard Hughes Company by year-round owners. The owners made significant upgrades to the main house including the mechanical and electrical systems.

"Eight furniture makers from the Adirondacks designed and custom made furniture and fixtures in the 1920s rustic style," states a blog post by Tahoe Luxury Properties. "Landscaping was added to create recreation and entertainment spaces for as many 250 people for lunch or dinner and even more for a reception."