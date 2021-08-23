Lake Tahoe Nevada State Parks closed due to hazardous quality
INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. — Nevada State Parks has closed its land at Lake Tahoe due to the hazardous air quality from the Caldor Fire burning southwest of the basin, officials announced Monday.
The closure begins immediately and the reopening date is Friday, Aug. 27, depending on conditions. The closures include Sand Harbor, Spooner Lake, Spooner Backcountry, including Marlette/Hobart Backcountry, Cave Rock and Van Sickle.
The agency said it has been monitoring the blaze, weather and air quality forecast, and chose to close for the safety of its staff, visitors and fire personnel working the fire.
Nevada State Parks said it will continue to monitor the fire and air quality conditions and reopen the parks when it is safe to do so.
For more information and updates, visit parks.nv.gov.
