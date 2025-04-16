Lake Tahoe nonprofit offers Israeli soldiers a respite from war

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif./Nev. – When Charles Tencher invited his cousin—a 27-year-old Israeli reservist just home from 170 days in Gaza—to stay at his house in Zephyr Cove, he didn’t realize the weeklong visit would spark the beginning of a nonprofit. They hiked the Sierra, shared drinks under the stars, and slowly began to unpack the emotional weight of combat.

There was a moment when Tencher’s cousin turned to him and said, “What we’ve experienced this past week is something I’ll carry with me for the rest of my life.” That exchange became the catalyst for Tencher to launch IDF Warrior Gratitude, a new Lake Tahoe–based nonprofit founded in January. The organization provides all-expenses-paid retreats for Israeli Defense Force (IDF) soldiers returning from combat zones, with a mission to offer rest, emotional healing, and a deep sense of appreciation.

“This is something that has been dormant in me and I never really knew how to give back,” Tencher said. “Now this is a certain light that’s been shined upon my path.”

The program is tailored for active and reserve IDF members who have served in combat. Participants—often members of the same platoon—are selected to promote group cohesion and maximize the effectiveness of therapy sessions. Each weeklong retreat in Lake Tahoe includes airfare, lodging, meals, excursions, and structured therapeutic programming focused on trauma recovery and resilience-building.

Activities range from snowboarding and hikes to art therapy and yoga. Certified instructors lead sessions in meditation, tai chi, and breathing exercises, while local therapists provide trauma-informed care, including mindfulness-based stress management for soldiers with post-traumatic stress disorder.

Tencher said the work is designed to address the complex emotional and psychological effects of war. Soldiers are introduced to techniques that reduce stress, reframe negative thought patterns, and build emotional regulation and resilience.

“These soldiers don’t want a pat on the back—they just want to be seen,” Tencher said.

The success of that trip with Tencher’s cousin prompted him to formalize the mission. A second group of six IDF soldiers just completed a retreat, funded by private donors and Tencher himself. The program is still in its early stages—there’s no official website yet—but momentum is growing.

“It’s very encouraging to have their sacrifice and efforts be appreciated by people outside of Israel,” the commander of the unit, Naor Ben Lulu, said.

Born in Israel to Romanian and Hungarian Jewish immigrants, Tencher moved to the U.S. as a child. His father, who served in the Six-Day War and later in active combat reserves, was a formative influence. Though Tencher once considered enlisting, he honored his father’s wish to attend college instead. After years in the vacation rental industry, he felt unfulfilled—and ready for something more meaningful.

“It wasn’t feeding a certain part of me that needed to be satiated,” he said. “If anything, we’re taking money out of our own pockets to make this viable, but the reward is at a much deeper level.”

Tencher’s vision extends beyond the retreat. Local events give soldiers the opportunity to share their stories and connect with the broader community, helping bridge a gap in understanding between military and civilian life. He shared the story of a 31-year-old father and former prosecutor who returned to work after 45 days in Gaza and was met with silence and a backlog of files. “There’s no acknowledgment of what he’s just experienced,” Tencher said.

“He’s doing this not only for the state of Israel,” he said. “They’re doing this for Jews all over the world. If things go bad in Europe or even in our own backyard, the state of Israel is there.”

As Tencher works to expand the nonprofit’s reach and secure funding for future retreats, he’s staying focused on the mission: “We always can find an excuse to not do something… I’d rather not make that excuse and move forward.”