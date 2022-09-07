Lake Tahoe renters have role in preparing for wildfire

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — Whether you are a homeowner or a renter, living in a fire-prone landscape is a shared responsibility – everyone plays a role.

As fire danger remains high, the Tahoe Fire and Fuels Team urges Lake Tahoe renters to prepare themselves and their families for wildfire with the Lake Tahoe Long-Term Renter’s Guide .

The free guide details how to sign up for emergency notifications, how to pack a go-bag, how to interpret red flag warnings and evacuation warnings/orders, and how to make an evacuation plan.

“The 2021 Caldor Fire was a wake-up call and a reminder that evacuating is stressful and better when prepared for ahead of time,” said Jason Brand, the fire adapted communities program manager for Tahoe Resource Conservation District. “Renters can save precious time in the event of an evacuation by following the guide’s steps to prepare.”

The Lake Tahoe Long-Term Renter’s Guide also highlights renter-specific information such as renters’ insurance. As renters could potentially lose all their belongings during a wildfire, renters’ insurance may financially cover personal items. Policies exist for as little as $15 per month or $150 per year.

Lastly, homeowners in the Lake Tahoe Basin are required to maintain defensible space (the area between a house and an oncoming fire where vegetation has been managed to reduce wildfire threat), renters and landlords should review their lease together and identify plans for vegetation maintenance, such as pine needle pickup and firewood arrangement.

To learn more about preparing for wildfire as a renter, view the Lake Tahoe Long-Term Renter’s Guide online or pick up a copy from Tahoe Resource Conservation by calling 530-543-1501 ex. 114 or from your local fire protection district / department.

For more information, visit http://www.tahoelivingwithfire.com .