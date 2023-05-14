Lake Tahoe students start Egg Drive to raise awareness for World Hunger Day

Tahoe Expedition Academy’s Service Council is launching an Egg Drive to support the 1,500 clients in the North Lake Tahoe region served by Sierra Community House.

Provided

TRUCKEE, Calif. — The Tahoe Expedition Academy was founded on the idea that young people can have a positive impact on the world, right now. To do so, students at TEA learn by tackling real-world problems and taking advantage of opportunities in their community and beyond.

In that spirit, TEA’s Service Council is launching an Egg Drive to support the 1,500 clients in the North Lake Tahoe region served by Sierra Community House . This campaign is intended to create awareness about the importance of eggs and to raise funds to support the nonprofit’s Hunger Relief Program.

The students not only created the campaign brand, but also designed a logo and poster , filmed, edited and produced a video to share on social media, and even wrote an article about the effort – all in the hopes of raising $10,000. There is a matching donation so all efforts will be doubled.

“Sierra Community House is a fantastic community-oriented organization,” says TEA founder Taylor Simmers. “At TEA, we believe in the infinite power of young people to make a positive difference in the world by partnering with nonprofits and other businesses and organizations in our region and beyond. This collaborative effort is an example of that belief in action – students using their creativity and voice to ensure Sierra Community House’s Hunger Relief Program is overflowing with eggs for the summer months.”

“Based on the feedback we received in our annual feedback survey, eggs, meat and dairy were the most requested items to see in our Blue Bags,” said Sierra Community House Hunger Relief Director Patrick Kratzer. “Egg prices increased 60% in 2022 and have not slowed down so far in 2023. Food pantries have been hit hard by the national egg shortage and have not been able to provide eggs to community members for months.”

The egg drive starts May 15 and goes through May 26, in conjunction with World Hunger Day on May 28. For more information and to make a donation, visit Tahoe Egg Drive for Sierra Community House.