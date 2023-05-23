Lake Tahoe Summer Arts Workshops return for the 39th year 

Touch the Sky (2022), oil on linen by Phyllis Shafer. Shafer will lead one of the 11 workshops offered this summer.

Provided / Phyllis Shafer

INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. — The Holman Arts and Media Center invites artists of all skill levels to Lake Tahoe for its 39th season of the Summer Arts Workshops , beginning June 26. Attendees will spend five days in an intensive creative experience led by internationally recognized sculptors, painters, videographers, photographers and mixed-media artists.

Workshop participants will leave having expanded their creative skillset while in a stunning natural setting. Lake Tahoe and the Sierra Nevada have long been sources of creative inspiration for artists of all mediums. The Holman Arts and Media Center, part of the University of Nevada, Reno at Lake Tahoe , is within walking distance from the shores of Lake Tahoe and situated amidst miles of hiking and walking trails in the Sierra Nevada.

“The creative mission of the Holman Arts and Media Center is very much tied to our natural environment,” Molly Allen, Holman fine arts gallery coordinator, said. “We hope that those who attend these workshops come away with a deep connection to this place and the landscape. We’re always trying to think about how to be place-based in the gallery and in our teaching. Each of the workshops offered provides an opportunity to connect creatively with the landscape in a new and unique way.”

The workshops run from June 26 through July 28 in five-day blocks. Small class sizes allow for a personalized experience. Attendees leave at the end of each workshop with their own personal artwork. Workshop titles include:

Plein Air Landscape Oil Painting with artist Phyllis Shafer

Drone Videography in the High Sierra with artist Chris Lanier

Smoke and Carbon Fast-Fired Pottery with artists Randy Brodnax and Don Ellis

Laser Cutting: Lasers and Light with artist Erik Burns

Get Down to Earth: Wheel Throwing with artists Sheri Leigh O’Connor and Rick Parsons

Painting with Light with artist Sharon Virtue

A complete list of available workshops, artist bios, courses, and housing details can be found on the Summer Arts Workshop website . The base cost ranges from $740-$850 plus materials. Interested participants are encouraged to enroll soon as space is limited.