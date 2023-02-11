Lake Tahoe Summit Classic establishes scholarship in memory of Todd Kelly

TRUCKEE, Calif. — Together with the Tahoe Truckee Community Foundation, the annual Lake Tahoe Summit Classic lacrosse tournament has established the Todd Kelly Memorial Scholarship. Through the TTCF, LTSC has made an annual commitment to award $1,000 to a Truckee High School senior enrolled in continuing education.

The scholarship seeks a recipient who also pursues outdoor recreational activity and embodies the essence and spirit of Todd “TK” Kelly: heart, hustle, kindness, passion, community, and a ‘can do’ attitude and approach to life.

Todd “TK” Kelly was a critical member of the team who has brought the annual LTSC lacrosse tournament to Truckee and the Lake Tahoe area since 2014. Kelly managed LTSC local operations, staff, services, and generally supported the event’s success.

To the LTSC team, Kelly represented everything good about beautiful Lake Tahoe, and the value of youth sports and recreational opportunity for young athletes and their families. He was the consummate teammate, approaching all challenges with a productive and positive ‘can do’ attitude, exemplified by his quintessential response to almost everything, “Copy!”

The Todd Kelly Memorial Scholarship will carry on his memory within the Lake Tahoe Summit Classic and give back to a community to which he cared for and contributed so much.

The Todd Kelly Memorial Scholarship will be presented annually at the THS Evening of Excellent, by LTSC team member, Truckee resident, and friend of the Kelly family, Gerry Rodriguez.

For full information regarding the scholarship, visit the Tahoe Truckee Community Foundation at https://www.ttcf.net/scholarship/todd-kelly-memorial-scholarship/ .