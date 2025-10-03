Lake Tahoe Travel announced as new brand for North Lake Tahoe

NORTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif./Nev., – Lake Tahoe Travel has been unveiled as the new brand for the region’s destination management organization (DMO), formerly known as North Lake Tahoe. The new identity reflects both the diversity of its communities and the depth of the Lake Tahoe visitor experience. Representing the west, north, and east shores — from Emerald Bay to Spooner Summit, covering nearly 70% of the lake’s shoreline — Lake Tahoe Travel unites 12 distinct towns under one cohesive brand while continuing its mission to inspire, elevate, and promote responsible tourism across the region.

Lake Tahoe Travel is a DMO encompassing both the California and Nevada sides of the region and is operated through a cooperative of two organizations: North Tahoe Community Alliance and Travel North Tahoe Nevada.

“Lake Tahoe Travel represents the next chapter in how we share the Tahoe experience with the world,” said Andy Chapman, President/CEO of Travel North Tahoe Nevada. “This brand speaks not only to the iconic beauty of the lake itself, but to the communities, people, and stewardship efforts that make this destination truly one-of-a-kind.”

The new brand — refreshed for the first time since 2006 — encourages visitors to Dive In: to look beyond the surface and discover the diverse and meaningful experiences, communities, and seasons that make Lake Tahoe special.



A refreshed website for the organization now features the new Lake Tahoe Travel name and brand logo. Drawing inspiration from nature, the logo combines the rising sun, mountain peaks, and rippled water as a nod to Tahoe’s most beloved elements. A new brand palette — featuring shades of blue, green, red, and gold — reflects the full spectrum of colors found in Lake Tahoe’s landscape.



“This new brand is designed to resonate with today’s traveler,” said Adam Wilson, Chief Operating Officer of the North Tahoe Community Alliance. “It reflects both the adventure above the surface and the deeper stories of sustainability, culture, and community that define Lake Tahoe.”



The new Lake Tahoe Travel identity will roll out October 1 through the “Dive In” campaign, supported by a mix of paid, earned, and owned media. The brand was developed through extensive consumer research, analysis of travel trends, and conversations with local stakeholders. Findings showed that most visitors see Lake Tahoe as a single destination, and that they are seeking more meaningful, emotionally resonant travel experiences beyond a checklist of activities. Shaped by these insights, “Dive In” highlights the depth and diversity of experiences across Tahoe’s north, east, and west shores, with activations running this fall and spring across digital, social, partnerships, and public relations.



Beyond celebrating world-class outdoor recreation, Lake Tahoe Travel emphasizes responsible travel and stewardship as essential to preserving the lake and its surrounding natural beauty. In partnership with leading stewardship organizations around the lake, it educates travelers and residents alike on how to protect Tahoe’s waters, forests, wildlife, and mountain landscapes.

Tourism is the key economic driver, with direct travel spending in North Lake Tahoe reaching $1.32 billion in 2023, supporting 9,070 jobs and generating $79.3 million in tax revenue for the local and state governments.



62ABOVE, the newly appointed agency of record for Lake Tahoe Travel, will lead the brand’s creative development and launch activation efforts across media, events, digital platforms, and partnerships.



For more information about Lake Tahoe Travel, please visit http://www.laketahoetravel.com . Follow along on Facebook @laketahoetravel and Instagram @laketahoetravel.