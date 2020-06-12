Lake Tahoe, Truckee move further into reopening (VIDEO)

Ahead of the official start of the summer season, the communities surrounding Lake Tahoe and Truckee are celebrating new directives from state and county health officials that permit the return of leisure and recreational travel and allow businesses, inclusive of gaming, lodging and short-term rentals to reopen and welcome visitors back to the region.

“Lake Tahoe is the perfect destination for visitors to begin to venture out and our communities are ready to offer the ultimate ‘travel therapy’ experience with everything visitors love about our region including the wide open outdoors, unparalleled beauty and the ideal environment to celebrate being together again,” said Carol Chaplin, CEO and president of the Lake Tahoe Visitors Authority.

Visitors are encouraged to support responsible tourism efforts and continue to slow the spread of COVID-19 by wearing masks, recreating responsibly and maintaining physical distancing while at Tahoe area businesses, on trails, public lands and other recreational areas.

“To say our business community is excited to welcome visitors back to the lake and mountains would be an understatement,” said Jeffrey Hentz, CEO of the North Lake Tahoe Resort Association. “While we continue to take a cautious reopening approach to ensure the health and safety of our residents and guests, local businesses have implemented new operational guidelines that adhere to county and state protocols. Alongside our public land operators, they continue to demonstrate resilience in their varying business models and like us, are confident in our entire region’s ability to safely welcome visitors.”

The character of the Lake Tahoe-Truckee region is unique in that it comprises two states (California and Nevada) and five counties including Nevada, El Dorado, Placer, Washoe and Douglas. When visitors travel to the area, they may not realize they cross county and state lines that have different requirements. This can present extra challenges for the entire region, despite both states and all counties’ efforts to diligently incorporate thoughtful reopening processes.

To help travelers navigate differing information across state and county lines, “Know Before You Go” information about current guidelines and what’s open in Lake Tahoe communities can be found online at the destination website for each area: North Lake Tahoe, South Lake Tahoe, Truckee. Visitors are encouraged to call hotel properties and other businesses directly for clarity on their latest policies and guidelines prior to travel.

“Truckee hotels, short-term rentals, shops and restaurants have been preparing for this historic day for over a month with the highest degree of safety and health precautions. Many Truckee businesses stayed open, working through new Covid-19 workflow and training requirements. We realize that for many visitors, dreaming about coming back to the mountains and into nature is what kept hopes high. Finally, we’re ready to say now IS the time to visit,” said Colleen Dalton, director of tourism and economic programs for VISIT TRUCKEE. “The CEO of the Tahoe Forest Health System, Harry Weis, supports the County decision for lodging to reopen safely, and we are happy that travelers can now come visit to spend time outdoors in the mountains this summer.”

In this new landscape of life during and after the COVID-19 pandemic, being a responsible traveler is now more important than ever. Before embarking on a journey to the Sierra region, visitors are encouraged to prepare and embrace the mindset of a responsible traveler. This means thinking not only of your travel footprint, but also the safety and compassion required during this unprecedented time.

“With an abundance of outdoor recreation opportunities in the Sierra, we are happy to help guide the visitor experience to best connect with nature, culinary offerings, locally-owned shops, and more,” explained Andy Chapman, president and CEO of the Incline Village Crystal Bay Visitors Bureau. “Remember to recreate responsibly, maintain a safe social distance and consider wearing a face covering in public. North Lake Tahoe has created a comprehensive Know Before You Go guide that provides tips and recommendations for incoming visitors to best prepare for their trip.”

Lake Tahoe watercraft inspection stations remain closed, and only vessels with intact Lake Tahoe inspection seals can launch at this time. Updates related to the opening of launch facilities and inspection stations will be posted at http://www.TahoeBoatInspections.com.