Lake Tahoe visitor hits over $300k jackpot at Stateline casino
STATELINE, Nev. – A Lake Tahoe visitor plans to purchase an electric car and put a down payment on a new home after striking it rich at a Stateline casino.
The visitor, a Caesars Rewards member who wished to remain unidentified, hit a Blazing 7s progressive jackpot on Monday, June 21, worth $317,257.71 at Harrah’s Lake Tahoe.
The out-of-state guest hit a jackpot after playing for two hours and the first thought that came to mind was, “Is this real?” officials reported.
Harrah’s and Harveys Lake Tahoe are owned and operated by Caesars Entertainment, Inc.
