Truckee-Tahoe weather: Temps could reach 80 degrees during first week of fall

Truckee could see temperatures as warm as 79 degrees during the first full week of fall.

Sunny conditions will continue through the week, with no precipitation in the forecast.

"The Sierra and western Nevada will remain dry through the work week with warm afternoons and chilly mornings," states the National Weather Service. "Lighter winds are expected through much of the week, with some increase by next weekend."

Truckee will see a high temperature of 73 degrees on Tuesday and 79 on Wednesday. Highs in Incline Village will reach 68 Tuesday and 74 on Wednesday.

The streak of dry and sunny conditions could end in October.

"By the first week of October, cooler and wetter weather may be in store for the Sierra and western Nevada," the service reports.