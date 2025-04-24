Lake Tahoe welcomes new Tahoe Fire & Fuels Team Program Manager

LAKE TAHOE, Calif./Nev. – The Tahoe Fire & Fuels Team has welcomed Annabelle Monti as its new Program Manager who will play a key role in elevating regional efforts to prepare the Lake Tahoe Basin for wildfire. Monti brings extensive experience in fuels and vegetation management, strategic planning, and community engagement, which makes her exceptionally well-suited for the role, according to the Tahoe Fire & Fuels Team.

“We are thrilled to have Annabelle join our team,” said Tahoe Douglas Fire Chief, Scott Lindgren. “Her experience and leadership will help drive the collaborative efforts of the Tahoe Fire & Fuels Team forward, ensuring that Lake Tahoe remains proactive in mitigating wildfire risks and improving forest health.”

Annabelle Monti Provided

Bringing on a dedicated program manager was a top priority for the Tahoe Fire & Fuels Team to help the team evolve in a changing social and ecological climate while expanding its impact. Monti’s background makes her exceptionally well-suited for the role. She spent 15 years with the Humboldt-Toiyabe National Forest in various roles focused on fuels reduction, vegetation management, strategic planning, and community engagement. Monti also brings private sector experience in vegetation management that adds to her knowledge of forest management, silviculture, forest health, and post-fire restoration.

“The Tahoe Fire & Fuels Team is a model for collaborating around forest health and getting work done,” said Monti. “And, I am excited to work with new partners to make a positive lasting impact in terms of protecting the Tahoe Basin.”

The Tahoe Fire & Fuels Team is a collaborative partnership dedicated to reducing wildfire risks, increasing community preparedness, and improving forest health in the Lake Tahoe Basin. Monti’s leadership will strengthen this partnership and build upon the progress made in recent years.

For more information about the Tahoe Fire & Fuels Team and its ongoing initiatives, visit Tahoe Living With Fire .