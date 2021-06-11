Lake Tahoe Wildfire Awareness Campaign launched

The month of May has historically been a time to raise awareness about the risk of wildfires, and to help residents prepare for the upcoming fire season. This year, the Tahoe Fire and Fuels Team is leveling up the region’s preparedness efforts by introducing the Lake Tahoe Wildfire Awareness Campaign, which will run from May through October, beginning with the message: “Is Your Home Ignition Resistant?” All of the counties in the Lake Tahoe Basin, along with the Tahoe Regional Planning Agency, have shown their support for the campaign via adoption of proclamations.

In 2020, California and Nevada experienced a record number of Red Flag Fire Weather days along with another record-setting, devastating fire season. This year, agencies are working with communities to stay prepared all year by asking residents and visitors to take responsibility when living and recreating in high fire- hazard areas. By taking action now and throughout the season, we can save precious time in the event of an evacuation by preparing a go-bag and family evacuation plan early. To prepare their communities for wildfire, Lake Tahoe residents must manage the vegetation around their homes, and practice home maintenance in order for homes to resist ignition.

“Wildfire is a threat that significantly impacts Lake Tahoe’s environmental, economic and social well-being,” said Steve Leighton, Fire Chief for North Tahoe Fire. “We are here to help residents and visitors prepare the Lake Tahoe communities to survive wildfire by becoming fire adapted. All of our personnel are very proud to serve, and are committed to ensure the safety of our community.”

Virtual workshops are planned throughout the season to share important information on fire-resistant landscaping, fire and weather, prevention efforts being undertaken by power companies, understanding the impacts of smoke and fire, ways to harden homes to embers, after-the-fire recovery efforts, and the benefits of prescribed fires. Register for upcoming workshops by visiting https://www.tahoelivingwithfire.com/get- informed/calendar/.

For information and resources to help prepare for wildfire, or to locate your local fire district, visit http://www.tahoelivingwithfire.com .





Source: North Tahoe Fire Protection District