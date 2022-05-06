Lake Tahoe Wildlife Care opens volunteer enrollment

A black bear at Lake Tahoe Wildlife Care.

Photo courtesy Lake Tahoe Wildlife Care

For the first time in two years, Lake Tahoe Wildlife Care has opened sign-ups for volunteers. Lake Tahoe Wildlife Care’s animal care team, along with seasonal volunteers, cares for hundreds of wild birds and animals. Animal care teams provide the much needed medical care, sustenance, and enrichment/ skills to ensure our patients’ successful return to the wild.

Volunteer sign-up will open on Saturday, May 7, at 9 a.m. via the Lake Tahoe Wildlife Care website only. Space is very limited — in past years, all spots have been filled the same day.

No experience is needed — just a willingness to help and care for orphaned and injured wildlife. Volunteers are trained in animal intake, food prep and feeding, safe handling protocols, and facility hygiene, and are expected to volunteer for at least one, four-hour shift each week during Lake Tahoe Wildlife Care’s busy season (roughly June through September).

Requirements to volunteer are as follows: You must be at least 18 years old as of January 1, 2022, fully vaccinated for COVID-19, and are required to attend a mandatory virtual training on Saturday, May 21, from 10 a.m. to noon and a mandatory in-person training at the facility in South Lake Tahoe on Sunday, May 22, from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

To learn more about volunteering at Lake Tahoe Wildlife Care, including volunteer requirements and guidelines, please visit ltwc.org/animal-care.

Learn more about Lake Tahoe Wildlife Care and how to get involved at LTWC.org.

Source: Lake Tahoe Wildlife Care