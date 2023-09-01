Lake Tahoe’s best happy hours

While the pandemic changed the way that some restaurants and bars do business now, there are still several places around the Tahoe basin that offer patrons some of their most popular food and drinks at amazing prices near the end of the workday. Here are some of the best midweek (and sometimes weekend) après-activities food and beverage deals around the lake that invite you to come eat, drink, and be happy:

South Lake Tahoe

The Idle Hour

Right on the shores of Lake Tahoe overlooking the lake, The Idle Hour wine and bubbly bar is one of the most comfortable and scenic places to go to enjoy a glass (or a bottle) of wine. Many locals and visitors alike come here to celebrate a special occasion, but it’s also a nice afternoon getaway spot to wind down after a productive day. From 3-6 p.m. Monday through Friday, wine aficionados can enjoy select wines by the glass for $10, cheese fondue for $25, and bottomless mimosas for $20 from noon-3pm.

Flatstick Pub

Family owned and operated, Flatstick Pub is an indoor mini golf bar and restaurant located right across the street from the Heavenly Village on 4101 Tahoe Boulevard #101. Its 10-hole mini golf course was designed with both beginner and pro golfers in mind, and it pairs perfectly with the 24 beers that they have available at any given time, all sourced within 90 miles. If beer isn’t your thing, then Flatstick also has prebatched and kegged cocktails on tap and wine options. Flatstick doesn’t have a Happy Hour per se, but it does offer amazing deals for locals and Neighbor Nights on the first Thursday of the month that usually involve free mini-golf games, snacks, and trivia. Or visit Flatstick Pub on Sundays from 11 a.m. -3 p.m. for endless games and bottomless mimosas for only $29.

https://www.tipsyputt.com/tahoe

Kalani’s

In the heart of the Heavenly Village, Kalani’s is a fine dining restaurant that specializes in creating fare that reflects the flavors of the Pacific Rim, connecting the Sierra Nevada to an island feel in every bite. Its sea bass is a local favorite, as well as crudos, Chicken Katsu, and more. Happy Hour in its Puka Lounge is the perfect place to go after a day of shopping and outdoor activities, or you can even catch it before going to a show. Offered Monday-Friday from 5-6 p.m., you can get draft beers for $4, well drinks and wines by the glass for $7, sake for $6, and Mai Tai’s and other craft cocktails for $8. Heavenly sushi rolls, fried ahi, and Kahlua pig quesadillas are just $9, too.

https://www.kalanis.com/

The Divided Sky

Serving delicious food, drinks, and fun to the Meyers community and Greater South Lake area for more than two decades, The Divided Sky opens at noon every day serving made-from-scratch salads, hot sandwiches, antipasto, and other fare to replenish your body. Along with nourishing food, visit this inviting establishment Monday-Friday between 3-5 p.m. to get $1 off beers.

http://www.thedividedsky.com

Stateline Brewery

Boasting delicious eats, home brews, and craft cocktails, Stateline Brewery has some of the best Happy Hour deals in town. Six days a week, Sunday-Friday from 3-5 p.m., find house brews, whiskey, well spirits with mixers and beer-battered fries (or tater tots, chips and salsa, and onion rings) for only $5, or pay two dollars more for red wine sangria, a jalapeno vodka Bloody Mary, pretzel bites, and spicy edamame. Or you can really splurge and spend $8 on a fish taco or 10-inch pizza with two toppings.

https://www.statelinebrewery.com/menus

North Lake Tahoe

Jake’s on the Lake, Tahoe City

Where else can you find clam chowder, filet mignon/fish tacos, and wine or well cocktails for $6 right on the shores of Lake Tahoe? At Jake’s on the Lake Happy Hour, held Sundays through Thursdays from 4:30-6:30 p.m. in the café and bar. Jake’s on the Lake is known for their outstanding happy hour that they’ve had for years, its special menu of drinks, snacks, and entrees sold at half the price for two hours a day, five days a week. Some of the best deals are the Durham Ranch Burger for $12, the panko crusted artichoke hearts for $7, and draft beers that are $2 off their regular rate.

https://www.jakestahoe.com/happy-hour

Hiro Sushi, Kings Beach

If you’re in Kings Beach and craving raw fish, then head over to Hiro Sushi to dive into a wide range of bento boxes, nigiri, and sushi rolls. On Tuesdays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays from 5-6:30 p.m., you can also get 50% off soft shell crab appetizers, sauteed calamari, baked scallops, and $1 mussels.

https://www.facebook.com/kingsbeachsushi/

Gar Woods, Carnelian Bay

Known for its famous Wet Woody named after the classic wooden boat that is seen cruising on Lake Tahoe, this Gar Woods signature frozen rum drink is a must-try when visiting Carnelian Bay. The best time to go is on Wet Woody Wednesdays in the summertime starting in early May to late September, when patrons can get $5 off any of the 12 variations of Wet Woody drinks ranging from the 30-Year-Old Woody (a Woody made with a double shot of aged 15-year El Dorado Rum) to The Chubby half-sized Woody. My favorite is the Wet Dream made with Sailor Jerry’s and fresh cream. In the winter, Gar Woods then transitions into Topless Tuesdays where instead of the ½-shot rum floater on top of the Woody, a full shot is served on the side.

https://www.garwoods.com/

Tahoe Wine Collective, Tahoe City

Every day from 5pm-6pm, relax after work with two glasses of wine (from its weekly by-the-glass menu) and a small cheese plate for just $24. This deal coincides well with the weekends, too, when Tahoe Wine Collective often has live music from 5-7 p.m. on Saturdays.

“Our happy hour is a great start to an evening out or the perfect snack after a day at work or enjoying the outdoors,” says Tahoe Wine Collective Owner Allison Yonto.

https://www.tahoewinecollective.com/

Incline Village

Glasses Wine Bar

On Tuesdays-Fridays from 3pm-6pm, head over to Glasses Wine Bar on 760 Mays Boulevard #8 to get 15% off all wine, including the ones you can pour yourself out of the various wine dispensers. Sit at the bar and you can also try four wines for just $15. Ladies can get 20% off wine selections on Thursdays all day long, and Glasses opens at 3 p.m.

http://www.glasseswinebar.com

Bowl Incline is a hot spot to hangout at in Incline Village. Kayla Anderson

Bowl Incline

Starting in late May, Bowl Incline will be launching Tiki Thursdays, where people are encouraged to don their best Hawaiian shirt, grass skirt, and head over to the front patio to sip on different tiki drinks, pu-pu platters (think flaming scorpion bowls and Mai Tai’s), and possibly get lei’ d in a luau-style event. When the summer winds down, Wacky Wednesdays will pick back up in the fall where one can take advantage of $2 off draft beers and cocktails from 3-5 p.m, get half off the arcade from 3-10 p.m., and take advantage of food specials. Visit the event calendar on Bowl Incline’s website for current specials and themed days or sign up for their email list.

https://www.bowlincline.com/

Rookies

As the place to go to watch sports or quench your thirst after your adult softball league game, Rookies is open six days a week from 10 a.m.-11 p.m. and is known for their pizza, stiff drinks, and affordable beer. Head over there between 4-6 p.m. on the weekdays (Monday-Friday) to get appetizers for $7, draft craft beers for $6 (there are 15 on tap), and domestic beers/well drinks for $4. Appetizer choices include onion rings, mozzarella sticks, a house salad, fried jalapeno mac & cheese bites, and its famous tater gators.

https://www.rookiesmenu.com/